XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai‘i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities

NEW YORK and HONOLULU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to start offering COVID-19 testing services for passengers leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). Beginning today, its subsidiary, XpresCheck, will begin serving as a trusted testing partner for the carrier’s guests traveling on its non-stop flights to Hawai‘i.



“We are very pleased to be welcomed as a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawai’i so more travelers can safely return to vacation travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our growing network of airline partners are providing more travelers more access to more destinations heading into 2021,” said XpresSpa Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Doug Satzman.

XpresCheck, will provide pre-travel testing on-site with rapid molecular testing services – with results provided while you wait – so travelers may bypass the state of Hawaiʻi 10-day quarantine restriction. Guests may access the walk-up testing site and purchase a $200 state-approved rapid test at the following airport locations:

JFK: Terminal 4

BOS: Terminal E

PHX: Terminal 4



Passengers who test positive from a rapid test are informed that they must exit the airport and self-isolate per CDC guidelines. Any travel companions will also not be permitted to travel. As more destinations mandate testing requirements, partnerships between airport testing facilities and airlines will continue to pave the way to restoring traveler confidence and safety in 2021.

“Our collaboration with XpresCheck furthers our commitment to making pre-travel testing seamless and accessible for our guests returning home or taking a long-awaited Hawai'i vacation from Phoenix, New York City and Boston while also doing our part to maintain Hawaiʻi track-record as a safe destination,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

Passengers should visit www.XpresCheck.com/hawaiianairlines to make appointments.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 16 years (2004-2019) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai‘i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai‘i's biggest and longest-serving airline. In 2019, Hawaiian offered nonstop flights between Hawai‘i and more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service connecting the islands with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is offering an adjusted schedule of daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and between Hawai‘i and the U.S. mainland as well as Japan and South Korea.

The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian’s Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian’s LinkedIn page.



About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, Sky Harbor International Airport, and Denver International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

