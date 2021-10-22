Log in
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  
Title: DC Benchmarking Survey

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
DC Benchmarking Survey

The Pensions Regulator is increasing requirements for Trustees and employers to improve performance of their trust based DC pension schemes, focussing on investment governance and delivering better outcomes for members.
For many schemes, this will mean making some big decisions on whether to make changes to their current approach or to consolidate into other arrangements. To help trustees and employers understand the direction of travel, XPS is undertaking research to identify the challenges DC Schemes face and how the DC trust based market will evolve over the coming years.
All participants will receive a complimentary report of the findings on how their current plans compare with other schemes.

To participate in this very short survey, click here.

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 136 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2022 13,2 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net Debt 2022 55,1 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 285 M 393 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 140,00 GBX
Average target price 175,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC8.11%393
BLACKROCK, INC.25.14%137 542
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.83%95 032
UBS GROUP AG27.79%60 363
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.75%49 335
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.15%46 436