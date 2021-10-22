Title: DC Benchmarking Survey

The Pensions Regulator is increasing requirements for Trustees and employers to improve performance of their trust based DC pension schemes, focussing on investment governance and delivering better outcomes for members.

For many schemes, this will mean making some big decisions on whether to make changes to their current approach or to consolidate into other arrangements. To help trustees and employers understand the direction of travel, XPS is undertaking research to identify the challenges DC Schemes face and how the DC trust based market will evolve over the coming years.

All participants will receive a complimentary report of the findings on how their current plans compare with other schemes.

