Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 04:24:33 am EDT
141.00 GBX   +1.08%
04:20aTITLE : National Pension Trust commits to new sustainable default strategy
PU
04/21XPS Pensions Chairman to Retire in September
MT
04/21XPS Pensions Group plc Provides Financial Guidance for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: National Pension Trust commits to new sustainable default strategy

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Pension Trust commits to new sustainable default strategy
  • £978 million in members' assets will be invested according to a sustainable strategy from this month
  • The change will mean over 44,000 members will have their money invested more sustainably
  • 100% of the assets held in the Trust's default arrangement and invested in growth strategies will be affected by the change

The National Pension Trust (NPT), a multi-employer master trust powered by XPS Pensions Group, is set to shift its Default Arrangement to a strategy that will be guided by environmental, social and governance principles from this month. The change will mean that the savings of over 44,000 members, representing £978 million in total assets, will be invested more sustainably going forward.

The Trust's new ESG-oriented default arrangement will focus on climate change and the carbon transition while aligning with a 2oC investment policy. It will also aim to invest members' savings in a way that aligns with the UN's Sustainable Goals.

The new investment strategy will see NPT act in partnership with State Street Global Advisors, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), and Legal and General Investment Management to align its portfolio with the goals of the Paris Agreement and inform its investment research. The TPI seeks to speed the transition to a low-carbon economy by weighting investment towards those companies that can demonstrate that their operations align with Paris Agreement targets, and which meet the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Armitage, Head of the National Pension Trust, said: "Climate change poses a real risk to our future, which is why we want to make the way we invest assets more sustainable. That's why we have selected the TPI - it achieves our initial goals for reduced carbon exposure today, reducing carbon related metrics by c. 50% now - but also incentivises a transition to future lower carbon intensity for businesses around the world by allocating capital to those firms that do it best."

Ian Davies, Chair of Trustees for the National Pensions Trust, added: "Developing our new default fund is an important step for the National Pension Trust. It is another example of how NPT is committed to providing market leading investment strategies that reflects the preferences of our members while helping employers meet their ESG responsibilities."

Alistair Byrne, Head of UK Institutional Distribution at State Street Global Advisors, commented: "UK pension schemes are actively seeking to provide their members with exposure to the investment opportunities generated by the transition to a low-carbon economy. This strategy offers an efficient index-based solution, enabling them to improve their portfolio's carbon profile and reduce climate risk, while maintaining target returns."

About The National Pension Trust

The National Pension Trust (NPT) is a multi-employer master trust offering members full retirement flexibilities. Economies of scale and cutting edge technology means charges are low for members and there are no ongoing costs for employers. NPT supports over 52,000 members and manages over £1.3bn of assets on behalf of 173 employers.

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
04:20aTITLE : National Pension Trust commits to new sustainable default strategy
PU
04/21XPS Pensions Chairman to Retire in September
MT
04/21XPS Pensions Group plc Provides Financial Guidance for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/21XPS Pensions Group plc Announces Retirement of Tom Cross Brown as Chairman
CI
04/20TITLE : Pension scam signs near record highs as 7 in 10 transfer requests show scam warnin..
PU
04/19TITLE : Q2 2022 outlook for pension scheme trustees and employers
PU
04/13TITLE : Record inflation rates continue to impact UK pensioners
PU
04/08TITLE : Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounds a volatile start to the year for markets
PU
04/05TITLE : Rising gilt yields reduce long-term pension scheme deficits by over £60bn
PU
04/01TITLE : TPR issues further guidance for trustees on climate change requirements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 13,7 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2022 54,7 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 284 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 139,50 GBX
Average target price 179,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-0.36%360
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.01%101 395
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.05%80 909
UBS GROUP AG-1.10%57 607
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.61%35 842
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-31.73%31 253