  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Title: XPS Live Special | Pension Scheme Impacts of Russian Disinvestment

03/12/2022 | 08:34pm EST
XPS Live Special | Pension Scheme Impacts of Russian Disinvestment Monday 14 March | 12.30pm - 1.30pm

Register Now

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 00:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 13,7 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2022 54,0 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 252 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float -
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 124,00 GBX
Average target price 179,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-11.43%329
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.96%104 459
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.71%84 255
UBS GROUP AG-3.93%57 445
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-13.91%40 355
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.13%37 830