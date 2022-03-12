Title: XPS Live Special | Pension Scheme Impacts of Russian Disinvestment
XPS Live Special | Pension Scheme Impacts of Russian Disinvestment
Monday 14 March | 12.30pm - 1.30pm
Sales 2022
138 M
180 M
180 M
Net income 2022
13,7 M
17,9 M
17,9 M
Net Debt 2022
54,0 M
70,5 M
70,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,1x
Yield 2022
5,58%
Capitalization
252 M
329 M
329 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,22x
EV / Sales 2023
2,07x
Nbr of Employees
1 325
Free-Float
-
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
124,00 GBX
Average target price
179,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
44,4%
