Title: XPS Transfer Watch 2020 review shows 20% fall in transfer activity but 49% of transfers processed indicated at least one red flag warning sign of a pension scam

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
XPS Transfer Watch 2020 review shows 20% fall in transfer activity but 49% of transfers processed indicated at least one red flag warning sign of a pension scam

01/19/2021 | 04:34am EST
XPS Pension Group's Transfer Watch saw substantial volatility in transfer values during 2020, particularly at the start of the pandemic. XPS's Transfer Value Index finished the year at £259,000, 8% higher than it started. Despite this, the Transfer Activity Index saw a drop of 20% in members choosing to transfer during 2020 compared with 2019. This resulted in around 75 members transferring in every 1,000 eligible, down from 96 in the previous year.

XPS Pension Group's Transfer Watch monitors how market developments have affected transfer values for a typical pension scheme member. It also monitors how many members are choosing to take a transfer from their DB pension scheme and, through its Red Flag index.

December 2020 marked a record high on the Red Flag Index, with 76% of transfers showing at least one warning sign of a potential scam. This represents a six-month continuous rise in the number of red flags seen and means that 49% of cases processed during 2020 showed at least one red flag, up from 34% last year.

Mark Barlow, Partner, XPS Pensions Group commented: 'Even though there has been significant turbulence along the way, transfer values finished 2020 higher than they started it. However, we have seen fewer people take the significant decision to transfer their pension during the year, perhaps put off by the current economic uncertainty. More concerning is the surge in pension scam red flags amongst those who have continued to transfer during the year.'

Helen Cavanagh, Consultant, XPS Pensions Group added: 'Over three-quarters of cases raised a red flag in December which is extremely worrying. This highlights that the risk of members falling victim to a pensions scam which reinforces the call from the Regulator for trustees and the industry to pledge to protect their members. Over half of all the scam warning signs identified over the month were fee related, including members lack of understanding of the fees involved, which could indicate members are transferring to arrangements that could be detrimental to their retirement outcomes.'

Chart 1 - XPS Transfer Value and Transfer Activity Index

Chart 2 - XPS Red Flag Index

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:33:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 62,4 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 256 M 347 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 203
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 179,33 GBX
Last Close Price 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Samuel Bernstein Chief Operating Officer
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-3.47%347
BLACKROCK, INC.0.86%111 007
UBS GROUP AG7.98%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.38%40 381
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.32%35 419
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.05%27 229
