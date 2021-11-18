Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: XPS Transfer Watch – falling gilt yields push DB transfer values to record high

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPS Pension Group's Transfer Value Index rebounded during the month, with DB pension transfer values hitting a new record high of £265,200 on 28 October, before falling back to end the month at £260,000. This new peak surpassed the previous record of £264,300 which was hit on 24 August of this year. The increase was driven by continued high future inflation expectations combined with a dip in gilt yields.

The Transfer Activity Index showed that an annualised rate of 56 members out of every 10,000 transferred their pension, which was a slight fall from the 62 registered in September. The Red Flag Index remained below 50% for a third successive month, with 47% of transfers showing at least one warning sign indicative of a potential scam or poor member outcomes.

XPS Pension Group's Transfer Watch monitors how market developments have affected transfer values for a typical pension scheme member. It also monitors how many members are choosing to take a transfer from their DB pension scheme and, through its Red Flag Index, the incidence of scam red flags identified at the point of transfer.

In sector news, new transfer value regulations were published on 8 November. The regulations will be implemented from 30 November and will provide trustees with the power to block transfers that do not satisfy at least one of two conditions. The first relates to a receiving vehicle recognised as "safe" whilst the second flags any transfers exhibiting one or more of a set list of scam red warning flags.

Mark Barlow, Partner, XPS Pensions Group commented: "Transfer values reached another record high in October, largely due to high inflation expectations and low gilt yields. Despite this, transfer activity has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, perhaps a result of members finding it more challenging to access financial advice."

Helen Cavanagh, Client Lead, Member Engagement Hub, XPS Pensions Group added: "The strengthening of transfer regulations is a major step forward, as it now gives trustees real power in the fight against pension scams. However, the new regulations present a major challenge to trustees, who need to act now to ensure that they are able to comply when these changes come into effect at the end of this month.

"It's also important to remember that satisfying the conditions in the legislation doesn't mean that a transfer isn't a scam. We encourage all trustees to continue looking out for other scam warning signs to protect their members and their schemes."

Chart 1 - XPS Transfer Value and Transfer Activity Index

Chart 2 - XPS Red Flag Index

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
06:02aTITLE : XPS Transfer Watch – falling gilt yields push DB transfer values to record h..
PU
11/11TITLE : Further climate change disclosures in the offing as world leaders meet at COP26
PU
11/11TITLE : Ensuring Good, Safe Retirement Outcomes - How Far Should Trustees and Employers Go..
PU
11/10TITLE : Achieving good DC retirement outcomes
PU
11/10TITLE : Pension Schemes and Our Planet: Can Schemes afford to wait to tackle Climate Chang..
PU
11/10TITLE : XPS Pensions Group appointed as pensions advisory partner to BT Group Plc
PU
11/09TITLE : Welcome to XPSArena
PU
11/09TITLE : Welcome to XPSArena – A New Destination for Learning, Support and CPD
PU
11/08TITLE : XPS Pensions Group urges pension scheme trustees to take action now to meet challe..
PU
11/08TITLE : DWP strengthens transfer regulations to help combat pension scams
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 136 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 13,2 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net Debt 2022 55,1 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 287 M 386 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 141,00 GBX
Average target price 175,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC8.88%386
BLACKROCK, INC.29.10%141 517
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.04%93 215
UBS GROUP AG35.85%62 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.78%47 939
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.11%47 443