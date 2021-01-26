Log in
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
Title: XPS Wins Software of the Year Award for the Second Year Running

01/26/2021 | 11:48am EST
Will Wolfenden, Head of Radar said 'We are thrilled to have won Actuarial Software of the Year award for the second year running.

With so many trustees and employers working remotely, access to intuitive, real time information that is easy to use is critical. Client feedback has been fantastic on how Radar has helped their decision-making through these difficult times. Radar is the cornerstone of everything we do for our actuarial and investment clients. We look forward to announcing some further exciting technology innovations in the year ahead.'

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:47:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
