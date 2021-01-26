Title: XPS Wins Software of the Year Award for the Second Year Running

Will Wolfenden, Head of Radar said 'We are thrilled to have won Actuarial Software of the Year award for the second year running.

With so many trustees and employers working remotely, access to intuitive, real time information that is easy to use is critical. Client feedback has been fantastic on how Radar has helped their decision-making through these difficult times. Radar is the cornerstone of everything we do for our actuarial and investment clients. We look forward to announcing some further exciting technology innovations in the year ahead.'