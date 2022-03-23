Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/23 05:18:33 am EDT
124.63 GBX   -0.10%
06:04aTITLE : XPS comments on the impact of rising inflation on UK pension schemes
PU
03/21TITLE : 2022: DC Survey - To Govern or to Consolidate?
PU
03/21TITLE : Checklist for Pension Scheme Trustees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: XPS comments on the impact of rising inflation on UK pension schemes

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
XPS comments on the impact of rising inflation on UK pension schemes

Future inflation expectations could rise again as a result of another record high CPI announcement this morning, with increases in long-term inflation assumptions adding £140bn to liabilities of UK DB schemes since England's final Covid lockdown rules were removed on 19 July 2021, according to an analysis from XPS Pensions Group's DB:UK Funding Watch.

With inflation hitting heights of over 5% for 3 consecutive months, increases on pensions, which are typically capped at 5% pa, have started to lag behind price inflation, which will be felt by pension scheme members who continue to be squeezed by the rising cost of living.

Tom Birkin, Actuarial Consultant, XPS Pensions Group, commented: "The impact of soaring inflation has been felt right across the pensions industry, with rising inflation expectations adding to schemes' liabilities and creating challenges for Trustees as they work toward long-term funding targets. It's not all bad news for pension schemes, however, as the Bank of England's recently announced hike in interest rates will have had a positive impact on liabilities and will work to counteract inflationary pressures to some extent."

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
06:04aTITLE : XPS comments on the impact of rising inflation on UK pension schemes
PU
03/21TITLE : 2022: DC Survey - To Govern or to Consolidate?
PU
03/21TITLE : Checklist for Pension Scheme Trustees
PU
03/18TITLE : XPS News Special | Ukraine Crisis – Key actions every pension scheme should ..
PU
03/17TITLE : Four out of Ten DC schemes are looking to consolidate in the next few years, XPS P..
PU
03/15TITLE : Latest data from XPS shows scam signs recorded in two-thirds of transfer cases
PU
03/12TITLE : XPS Live Special | Pension Scheme Impacts of Russian Disinvestment
PU
03/09TITLE : Ukraine – Assessing the Impact on Pension Investments (1)
PU
03/08XPS Pensions Group plc Forms Strategic Alliance with abrdn plc
CI
03/07TITLE : Markets swing wildly during February increasing volatility for pension schemes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 13,7 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net Debt 2022 54,0 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 254 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 124,75 GBX
Average target price 179,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-10.89%336
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.42%113 556
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.79%88 730
UBS GROUP AG8.62%65 050
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-9.28%42 526
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.60%36 927