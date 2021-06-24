Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/24 04:18:44 am
139.16 GBX   +0.48%
04:23aTITLE : XPS publishes full year results.
PU
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises With BOE Policy Decision in View
DJ
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher Ahead of BOE Decision
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: XPS publishes full year results.

06/24/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A huge thank you to all our clients, professional contacts and to all our staff for all their hard work in such a challenging year. Watch XPS' Year in Review.

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
04:23aTITLE : XPS publishes full year results.
PU
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises With BOE Policy Decision in View
DJ
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher Ahead of BOE Decision
DJ
02:07aXPS PENSIONS  : Earnings Flash (XPS.L) XPS PENSIONS GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX9...
MT
02:07aXPS PENSIONS  : Earnings Flash (XPS.L) XPS PENSIONS GROUP Reports FY21 Revenue G..
MT
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -2-
DJ
06/22TITLE : XPS appointed as advisers to the Church of Scotland Pension Schemes
PU
06/17TITLE : Scam warnings reach five-month high
PU
06/17TITLE : XPS Transfer Watch – scam warnings reach five-month high
PU
06/16TITLE : The Pensions Regulator's Annual Funding Statement 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 8,20 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2021 60,4 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 283 M 396 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 203
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 138,50 GBX
Average target price 170,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC6.95%396
BLACKROCK, INC.19.94%131 899
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.16.70%75 643
UBS GROUP AG13.91%54 379
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.82%44 466
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.33%43 284