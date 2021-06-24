Title: XPS publishes full year results.
A huge thank you to all our clients, professional contacts and to all our staff for all their hard work in such a challenging year.
Watch XPS' Year in Review.
Sales 2021
127 M
177 M
177 M
Net income 2021
8,20 M
11,4 M
11,4 M
Net Debt 2021
60,4 M
84,2 M
84,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
38,5x
Yield 2021
4,77%
Capitalization
283 M
396 M
396 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,71x
EV / Sales 2022
2,56x
Nbr of Employees
1 203
Free-Float
86,1%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
138,50 GBX
Average target price
170,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target
23,3%
