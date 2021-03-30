Title: XPS trials new working model giving employees choice around workstyle following COVID-19

XPS, the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, announced today that it is piloting a new fully-flexible working policy that allows its 1,300 strong workforce to choose where they work. The initiative, My XPS, My Choice, has been developed following consultation with staff and allows every employee to choose between office working, home working or a flexible model which allows them to develop their own arrangement, including working from a different location each day.



The consultation exercise was launched in response to the second lockdown to explore how staff preferred to work. The results revealed there was no consensus view, but that employees felt their working environment had a significant impact on their mental health and productivity.

Commenting on the new policy Paul Cuff, Co-CEO of XPS, commented: 'We have seen a number of organisations announce a one-size-fits-all policy over the past few months. Having spoken to XPS employees, we received a clear signal that our approach needs to recognise and support each individual's situation. Our policy reflects the trust we have in our people that they know how they work best. We want our people to feel empowered and motivated to serve our clients brilliantly. As we continue to grow the XPS team, we're extremely excited to offer this level of flexibility.'

The company will introduce the policy on a trial basis between August and December 2021, before reviewing its success and will obtain feedback from employees and clients throughout the trial period.

Zoe Adlam, General Counsel & Company Secretary at XPS, who led the consultation added: 'The health and well-being of our people has never been more important and there is a clear link between this and how we perform as a business and the service we provide to clients. We recognise that post-Covid, people want to work in diverse ways and our move to a fully flexible model enables us to support this diversity.'