XPS Pensions Group plc

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
News 


Title: XPS trials new working model giving employees choice around workstyle following COVID-19

03/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT


XPS, the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, announced today that it is piloting a new fully-flexible working policy that allows its 1,300 strong workforce to choose where they work. The initiative, My XPS, My Choice, has been developed following consultation with staff and allows every employee to choose between office working, home working or a flexible model which allows them to develop their own arrangement, including working from a different location each day.

The consultation exercise was launched in response to the second lockdown to explore how staff preferred to work. The results revealed there was no consensus view, but that employees felt their working environment had a significant impact on their mental health and productivity.

Commenting on the new policy Paul Cuff, Co-CEO of XPS, commented: 'We have seen a number of organisations announce a one-size-fits-all policy over the past few months. Having spoken to XPS employees, we received a clear signal that our approach needs to recognise and support each individual's situation. Our policy reflects the trust we have in our people that they know how they work best. We want our people to feel empowered and motivated to serve our clients brilliantly. As we continue to grow the XPS team, we're extremely excited to offer this level of flexibility.'

The company will introduce the policy on a trial basis between August and December 2021, before reviewing its success and will obtain feedback from employees and clients throughout the trial period.

Zoe Adlam, General Counsel & Company Secretary at XPS, who led the consultation added: 'The health and well-being of our people has never been more important and there is a clear link between this and how we perform as a business and the service we provide to clients. We recognise that post-Covid, people want to work in diverse ways and our move to a fully flexible model enables us to support this diversity.'

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 62,4 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 251 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 203
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 179,33 GBX
Last Close Price 122,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-5.41%369
BLACKROCK, INC.4.90%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.93%66 054
UBS GROUP AG21.29%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.90%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.66%39 544
