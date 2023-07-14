XPS Pensions Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pensions consulting and administration company. The principal activity of the Company is employee benefits consultancy and related business services. Its product lines include Pensions Actuarial & Consulting, Pensions Investment Consulting, and Pensions Administration. Its Pensions Investment Consulting service is focused on helping schemes and members achieve their objectives and manage risk, thereby receiving outcomes and security in retirement. It works in partnership with defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, delivering independent advice and solutions. Its Pensions Administration services include scheme administration; first-time outsourcing and member communication; scam identification and protection; payroll services; pension scheme accounting; de-risking projects; technical consultancy; GMP equalization; data audits and cleansing; trustee secretarial services; and pension management services.