XPS Pensions Group PLC - Reading, England-based pensions consulting and administration firm. Reports that Co-Chief Executive Officer Paul Cuff transferred 768,450 shares to a nominee account on Friday, July 14. He then sold 600,000 shares at a price of GBP1.86 on the same date, worth GBP1.2 million. Also on Friday, fellow Co-Chief Executive Officer Ben Bramhall has sold 1.0 million shares at GBP1.86 per share, worth GBP1.9million. Cuff retains 367,191 shares and Bramhall retains 699,549 shares.
Current stock price: 187.00 pence
12-month change: up 42%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.