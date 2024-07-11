Shaping better financial futures
Our strategic framework for growth
We are a forward-looking, ambitious business
We are a leading independent pensions consulting and administration services firm and strive to be the best provider of services to the UK pensions market.
Our purpose
Why we exist
We exist to shape and support safe, robust and well-understood pension schemes for the benefit of people and society.
Our vision
What we want to achieve
We will constantly challenge the pensions industry to improve and achieve better outcomes for members.
Our mission
What drives us
We strive to be leaders in pensions, investment consulting and administration with brilliant people and leading technology delivering better outcomes for pension scheme members and rewarding careers for our people.
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Our strategy
How we will achieve our vision Our strategy is centred around four key pillars, while remaining focused on achieving profitable growth.
Read more on page 10
Strategic report
Our strategic priorities
Regulatory Expand
change services
Mergers and
Grow
acquisitions
market share
Our values
Fundamental values that drive decision making
We are
We do the
We are
We are
We are
ambitious
right thing
agile
helpful
experts
Our sustainability framework
Empowering our people to thrive
Strengthening
Protecting
Supporting
our
our
our clients
communities
environment
and members
Being a responsible business
Sustainability supports the Group's mission and strategy. It is embedded into our business model so that by delivering on our mission to be leaders in pensions, investment consulting and administration, we are able to achieve better outcomes for all our stakeholders.
Our refreshed sustainability framework helps us focus on "shaping a better future" for those stakeholders, in line with our purpose to shape and support safe, robust and well-understood pension schemes. Building on our reputation as a responsible business, our framework drives positive outcomes for our people, environment, community, clients and members.
Read more on page 20
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
1
Highlights
Financial
Revenue1
Proposed full year dividend
+21%
+19%
FY 2024
£196.6m
FY 2024
10.0p
FY 2023
£162.3m
FY 2023
8.4p
Adjusted EBITDA2
Net debt5
+32%
-75%
FY 2024
£54.8m
FY 2024
£14.0m
FY 2023
£41.4m
FY 2023
£55.3m
Adjusted diluted earnings per share3
Profit before tax6
+24%
+227%
FY 2024
15.1p
FY 2024
£62.5m
FY 2023
12.2p
FY 2023
£19.1m
FTE employees4
+9%
FY 2024
1,712
FY 2023
1,570
- Group revenue growth excluding the NPT business disposed of in November 2023. Revenue growth including the NPT business was 20%. See note 7 in the financial statements.
- Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of share-based payment costs, fair value adjustments of contingent consideration, and exceptional costs. This also excludes the results of the NPT business disposed of during the year. Adjusted EBITDA including the results of the NPT business was £55.3 million (FY 2023: £42.4 million).
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on adjusted profit after tax, which excludes the impact of amortisation of intangible assets, share-based payment costs, fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, exceptional costs, and the tax impact of these items (see note 6 in the financial statements). This also excludes the results of the NPT business disposed of during the year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share including the NPT business was 15.3p
(FY 2023: 12.6p).
Basic EPS7
+240%
FY 2024
26.2p
FY 2023
7.7p
- As at year end.
- Excluding lease liabilities.
- Profit before tax in FY 2024 benefits from the gain on sale of the NPT business. Excluding this, FY 2024 profit before tax would have been £30.5 million, a 57% increase on the prior year.
- Basic EPS in FY 2024 benefits from the gain on sale of the NPT business. Excluding this gain, FY 2024 basic EPS would have been 10.3p vs 7.4p, a 39% increase on the prior year.
2
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Awards
Operational
£2.8bn
88
2023: £2.1bn
2023: 81
Value of liabilities over
Number of schemes with
which we provided risk
over £1bn of assets
transfer advice
1.1m
+31 eNPS
2023: 1.0m
2023: +33
Members under
High eNPS score for
administration
the second year in a row
Maintain carbon
£5.5m
2023: £4.9m
neutral status for
Continuing investment in
third year in a row
software assets to drive
operational efficiencies and
improve customer experience
Sustainability
35%
2023: 31%
Senior management positions held by women
36
2023: 23
Number of clients in sustainable funds, representing £2.6bn AUM
60%
2023: 40%
Proportion of electricity that is renewable
Strategic report
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
3
At a glance
Welcome to XPS Group
What we do
XPS Group is a leading independent pensions consulting and administration business in the UK. We have benefits of scale
- we have a breadth of experience to draw on and can invest in solutions for the benefit of our clients - yet we remain agile, able to respond quickly as the world around our clients shifts.
Our services
1
Actuarial Consulting
We help make sure there is enough money in schemes
Pensions
We provide pragmatic advice that addresses the specific and often complex challenges faced by UK pension schemes and their corporate sponsors.
www.xpsgroup.com/what-we-do/pensions-advisory/
2
Investment Consulting
We advise on where to invest the assets
Investment
We provide clear and independent investment advice which we help clients implement quickly and effectively.
www.xpsgroup.com/what-we-do/investment-consulting/
3
Pensions Administration
We keep all the records, communicate with members and pay
the pensions
Administration
Our award-winning pensions administration service puts scheme members at the heart of everything we do.
www.xpsgroup.com/what-we-do/ administration/
Self Invested Pensions
XPS Self Invested Pensions is an award-winning SIPP and SSAS pension provider, trustee and administrator, which has specialised in self invested pensions for more than 40 years.
www.xpsselfinvestedpensions.com
The foundations of a thriving business
15
UK locations
Our 15 locations give us access to employees, expertise
and clients across the UK.
1,700+
Employees
Our 1,700+ employees with market leading experience and knowledge and pride themselves on the highest delivery standards to solve our clients' needs.
>1,400
Pension scheme clients
We build strong relationships with our clients, which lead to repeat business and opportunities to cross-sell.
4
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Investment case
Why invest in XPS?
Strategic
Diversified and stable client base
Benefit from regulatory and market change
- We have long-standing relationships with a large and diverse client base, consisting of over 1,400 clients. We have a strong brand and have won multiple industry awards for our client service.
Read more on page 13
-
There are c.£1.5 trillion of liabilities of private UK defined benefit pension schemes and
a rapidly growing defined contribution market. Regulatory developments are driving increased client activity and demand for our services.
Read more on page 8
1,400+
clients
Top ten clients represent 18% of revenue
>£2.5bn
size of annual fee market
report
Track record of
• XPS has delivered year on year profitable
28%
revenue growth and
revenue growth, through a range of
macroeconomic conditions, since listing
improving margins
on the London Stock Exchange.
adjusted EBITDA margin
Read more on page 41
Trusted expertise and highly engaged colleagues
Non-cyclical and recurring revenues with inflation linkage
- The outstanding expertise and client service focus of our colleagues are widely relied upon and highly valued by our clients. We have high client satisfaction scores and our people think XPS is a great place to work.
Read more on page 22
-
Our services are typically provided on the basis of an open-ended engagement with clients, and are compliance driven to a statutory timetable. They are therefore required in all parts of the economic cycle. We have a high degree of visibility of
our revenue.
Read more on page 8
98%
of our people
think XPS is a great place to work
>90%
repeat recurring revenue
across the business
Strong cash
• XPS has a robust balance sheet, consistently
0.3x
conversion and
high cash conversion and has a progressive
dividend policy. Since listing in 2017,
growing dividends
£91 million has been paid in dividends.
covenant leverage
Read more on page 41
Opportunities for
• We have a proven track record of successful
6
earnings enhancing
earnings enhancing M&A which demonstrates
our ability to execute deals that are aligned to
M&A and scale up
our corporate strategy.
acquisitions
Read more on page 17
since listing in 2017
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
5
Business model
Delivering strong and stable growth
XPS Group's unique proposition is our ability to add value across our business. Our people, culture, technology and financial strength make this possible.
Our resources
Our competitive advantage
Our people
Experts in their fields, our people drive the business. They're the innovators, the problem-solvers, the forward-thinkers, and that's why we invest in them.
Specialist insight and expertise:
Our team of experts brings deep knowledge and experience to the table.
Our culture
Values driven, employee centric, inclusive, friendly, meritocratic - our culture empowers our business.
Exceptional quality service and tailored We pride ourselves on delivering a quality service. Whether it's administration, consulting or investment-related services, we tailor our solutions to meet the unique needs of our
Our technology
We invest in technology to deliver our services efficiently, and to bring clarity and understanding to the complex problems we help to solve.
Our financial strength
We are consistently profitable with the financial resources to invest in the development of services to anticipate client needs.
Our culture: Our culture and values guide us in everything we do and help us make a and sustainable impact with all stakeholders
Diverse client base: XPS serves a diverse range of clients, including large corporate schemes, public sector funds, smaller arrangements and other financial institutions
Strong brand: Our strong award-winning brand sets us apart from our competitors and communicates our values and brand promise as well as building client trust and loyalty.
6
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
How we create value
Strategic report
Value for all stakeholders
Advisory
• Actuarial advice
•
Investment strategy
•
Insurance consulting
Clients
- Specialist insight and expertise leading to better outcomes for all stakeholders
- High-qualityservice and tailored solutions
- Value for money
Read more on page 32-33
1,400
clients
• Risk management
•
Regulatory compliance
•
Governance support
Administration
- Private sector
- Public sector
- Regulatory compliance
- Self Invested Pensions
- Master trust administration
Our people
- Stimulating working environment and attractive career prospects
- First-classtraining and support towards professional qualifications
- Competitive remuneration and benefits
Read more on page 22-26
Shareholders
- Track record of growing revenues, profits and dividends - more than £91 million paid in dividends since listing in 2017
- Non-cyclicaldemand for services
- Highly predictable revenues
- Strong cash generation
Read more on page 18-19
Community and environment
- Positive impact on communities through supporting local and national charities
- Open and fair relationships with regulators and suppliers through regular engagement
- Carbon neutral across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and on the path to net zero
Read more on page 27-31
+31
employee Net Promoter Score
19%
growth in dividends in FY 2024
60%
renewable electricity with commitment for 100% by 2030
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
7
Markets overview
Competitive landscape and market opportunities
A highly visible defined benefit market complemented by a rapidly growing defined contribution market.
All weather growth
The solutions and services we provide to pension scheme clients continue to be in demand regardless of the economic cycle. After all, whatever the macroeconomic backdrop, members of pension schemes require correct payments to be made into their accounts at the right time. Lots of our other core services are needed against all backdrops too. Combine this with standard industry practice for client contracts to incorporate annual price increases in line with a measure of inflation, and the pensions services markets in which we operate can be termed "all weather" or "non-cyclical". Because of this, our markets have historically kept pace with inflation, growing at between 3% and 4% per annum. Today, however, market growth is outpacing inflation. Two key long-term structural drivers are fuelling this - regulatory and market change.
Our markets
In terms of size, the UK pensions services industry is worth approximately £2.5 billion per annum. Fees are generated across four key segments of the market:
- Administration: ensures scheme members receive the pensions they are owed when they are due. Services include record keeping, calculations, communications and payroll services;
- Actuarial: for defined benefit pension schemes, actuaries calculate if a pension scheme's promises to members (liabilities) can be met by its assets over time. Services include monitoring the financial position of a pension scheme and recommending courses of action to protect scheme members and sponsors against financial risk;
- Investment: provides advice on which asset strategy should be deployed to enable a pension scheme's liabilities to be met over the long term, balancing seeking good returns whilst avoiding taking
undue risk; and
- Employer covenant: assesses the financial strength of the employer in relation to its ability to meet its pension obligations, which feeds into the level of investment risk that can be taken.
It is the essential nature of the services provided that gives the pensions industry its all weather growth qualities.
All weather: pension schemes constantly need all the above services. Members must receive payments on time. A scheme's capacity to meet its obligations to the members requires continual monitoring. Investment strategies need implementing and frequent reviewing. The financial strength of scheme sponsors has to be assessed regularly.
Growth: growth over and above the historical, all weather rate is generated when a fundamental shift in the operating environment has taken place either through regulatory and/or market change. Whenever change takes place, pension scheme trustees and corporate sponsors require advice on how best to navigate the new world so that members' pensions are protected. The workflows generated can often be spread over several years. Furthermore, with every new regulatory change/market shift, the delivery of pensions services becomes that much more complex. Not only does this drive fee market growth but also outsourcing opportunities, as internally administered schemes look to offload their administrative responsibilities to third-party specialists, such as us.
How regulatory changes drive markets
Regulations require pension scheme trustees and sponsors to seek support across all four areas outlined above. The regulatory landscape is, however, constantly evolving. In recent years pension schemes have had
to respond to a series of new regulations: The Pension Schemes Act 2021 - covering how schemes should be funded and how company sponsors treat schemes during M&A activity; the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) - requiring trustees to improve the quality of governance and reporting of climate-related risks and opportunities; GMP equalisation - correcting the unequal treatment of men and women in relation
to a small part of pension schemes dating back to the 1980s/90s; and the CMA Review - recommending trustees seek independent advice where they use certain types of asset manager.
Each of the above continues to generate demand for solutions and services. New guidance is expected too - a New Funding Code covering the Pensions Regulator's expectations around how to ensure members are protected over the longer term, building on a Single Code of Practice that came into effect in March 2024 that will increase governance requirements for trustees. This increased regulatory oversight of pension scheme trustees is therefore likely to be a key driver of growth for years to come.
8
XPS Pensions Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
