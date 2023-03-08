Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:35:32 2023-03-08 am EST
165.00 GBX   -0.90%
Xps Pensions : Defined benefit bulk annuity market favours full scheme transactions as funding levels improve
PU
02/21XPS Pensions Group plc Appoints Aisling Kennedy as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
02/06Pension schemes advised to sell LDI funds after gilt chaos - FT
RE
XPS Pensions : Defined benefit bulk annuity market favours full scheme transactions as funding levels improve

03/08/2023 | 04:57am EST
Defined benefit bulk annuity market favours full scheme transactions as funding levels improve

08 Mar 2023

XPS Pension Group's latest Bulk Annuity Tracker has revealed that full scheme transactions now dominate the defined benefit (DB) pensions bulk annuity landscape as schemes' funding positions have improved significantly over the last few years.

This trend away from pensioner only buy-ins to full scheme transactions has continued in 2023, with all £10bn of deals announced in the year so far being full scheme transactions. This is due to the significant funding gains made last year and concerns about liquidity for those schemes previously contemplating phased pensioner buy-ins.

In a clear indication of rising funding levels, XPS's DB:UK tracker has estimated that buyout funding levels increased for a portfolio of typical schemes from 69% at the start of 2022, to 95% at the end of 2022. A combination of higher gilt yields, lower cost longevity pricing, insurer competition and asset outperformance has improved the affordability of full buyout for lots of schemes.

Harry Harper, XPS Risk Settlement Partner commented: "As a result of improved scheme funding, the bulk annuity market is now busier than it's ever been, with record volumes in the market and some insurers already in exclusivity arrangements on a number of significant buyout transactions. We fully expect 2023 to be a record year, exceeding 2019's £44bn of transactions. With such high demand, we are seeing insurers become increasingly selective on which deals they'll bid on, making it more important than ever for schemes to adequately prepare for transactions ahead of going to market."

Source: XPS Pensions Group Source: XPS Pensions Group

XPS bulk annuity tracker: https://www.xpsgroup.com/what-we-do/technology-and-trackers/xps-bulk-annuity-tracker/

Attachments

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
