Letter from the Chairman 13 July 2023

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting of XPS Pensions Group plc

On behalf of the Directors of XPS Pensions Group plc (together the "Directors"), I am pleased to send you the details of the Annual General Meeting ("'AGM"') of XPS Pensions Group plc (the "Company") which will be held at Phoenix House, 1 Station Hill, Reading, Berkshire RG1 1NB on Thursday 7 September 2023 at 12.00pm.

The formal Notice of AGM is set out on the following pages of this document, detailing the resolutions that the shareholders are being asked to vote on together with explanatory notes of the business to be conducted at the AGM. The AGM provides shareholders with an opportunity to communicate with the Directors and we would welcome your participation.

Voting

Voting on the business of the meeting will be conducted by way of a poll. The results of voting on the resolutions will be announced via a regulatory information service and posted on the Company's website as soon as practicable after the AGM.

Whether or not shareholders propose to attend the AGM, it is important that they complete, sign and return a Proxy Form to the reply paid address shown on the Proxy Form or, for personal delivery, to Equiniti at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA. Alternatively shareholders may give their instructions electronically via the Registrar's website, www.sharevote.co.uk, using the unique voting reference numbers printed on the Proxy Form. If their shares are held in CREST, they may, if preferred, give instructions electronically via CREST as detailed in the notes to the Notice of AGM on page 10. To be valid, the Proxy Form must be lodged with the Company's Registrar as soon as possible and in any event no later than 12.00pm on Tuesday 5 September 2023.

The completion and return of a Proxy Form in hard copy or voting electronically will not prevent you from attending and voting at the AGM in person if you wish. If I am appointed as proxy I will vote in accordance with any instructions given to me. If I am given discretion as to how to vote, I will vote in favour of each of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM.

Recommendation

The Directors believe that the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. The Directors who own ordinary shares in the Company intend to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM.

I look forward to seeing you at the AGM. Yours faithfully,

Alan Bannatyne

Chairman