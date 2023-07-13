XPS Pensions Group plc

for the Annual General Meeting convened for 12.00pm on Thursday 7 September 2023 (AGM)

I/We, the undersigned, being (a) member(s) of XPS Pensions Group plc (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the AGM or the person named below (see note 3 overleaf) as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement on my/our behalf at the AGM of the Company to be held at Phoenix House, 1 Station Hill, Reading, Berkshire RG1 1NB at 12.00pm on Thursday 7 September 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.

1. To receive the Directors' Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.

2. To declare a final dividend of 5.7 pence per ordinary share.

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023 (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy).

4. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 2023.

5. To re-elect Alan Bannatyne as a Director. 6. To re-elect Ben Bramhall as a Director. 7. To re-elect Paul Cuff as a Director. 8. To re-elect Aisling Kennedy as a Director. 9. To re-elect Sarah Ing as a Director. 10. To re-elect Snehal Shah as a Director. 11. To re-elect Margaret Snowdon OBE as a Director. 12. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company. 13. To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares within specified limits. Special resolutions 15. To give the Directors limited authority to allot shares for cash without making a pre-emptive offer to shareholders. 16. To give the Directors an additional limited authority to allot shares for cash and disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares up to a specified amount. 18. To approve the calling of general meetings (other than an AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. Signature Date (see notes 1, 9 and 10)

