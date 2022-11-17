Advanced search
Xps Pensions : The FCA's draft Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are a positive step in the fight against greenwashing
PU
11/16Xps Pensions : Pension Scheme funding holds strong despite soaring short-term inflation eroding the value of members' benefits
PU
11/16Xps Pensions : Implications of the FCA's draft Sustainability Disclosure Requirements on pension schemes
PU
XPS Pensions : The FCA's draft Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are a positive step in the fight against greenwashing

11/17/2022 | 05:19am EST
The FCA's draft Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are a positive step in the fight against greenwashing

17 Nov 2022

In October 2022 the FCA issued a Consultation Paper on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, including labels to be used for sustainable products.

We outline the key proposals and their implications from the perspective of pension schemes investors.

Read more

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 154 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2023 13,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2023 56,0 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 256 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 84,6%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Executive Director
Alan Robert Bannatyne Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-10.36%305
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.59%109 197
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.04%72 214
UBS GROUP AG5.39%58 389
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.57%35 411
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.21%34 130