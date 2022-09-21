Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XPS Pensions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:21 2022-09-21 am EDT
125.00 GBX   +3.31%
04:00aXPS PENSIONS : acquires Penfida Limited
PU
03:57aPound Slides on Fed Rate-Rise Prospect, UK Fiscal Worries
DJ
09/08XPS Pensions Group plc Declare Final Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPS Pensions : acquires Penfida Limited

09/21/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPS Pensions Group acquires Penfida Limited

21 Sep 2022

XPS Pensions Group plc has acquired the entire issued share capital of Penfida Limited ("Penfida") the leading independent corporate finance and covenant advisor to UK pension funds, for a total cash consideration of £11.6 million.

Penfida was established in 2005, with the mission of providing corporate finance advice mainly to pension fund trustees, both in respect of complex corporate transactions as well as regular covenant advisory work in connection with pensions schemes' triennial valuations and monitoring. Penfida has built up a substantial presence in the market as the leading independent specialist adviser, with clients representing in aggregate in excess of £300bn of assets.

Under the pensions regulatory framework, all pension scheme trustees require actuarial advice, investment advice, administration services and advice about the strength of the sponsoring employer (referred to as the 'employer covenant strength'). XPS has a strong offering in the first three of these areas, and a successful and growing employer covenant practice.

Penfida's business will be combined with the existing XPS covenant team, significantly boosting capability and giving critical mass in this important area. The acquisition will enable XPS to offer covenant advisory services to a wider range of XPS clients while Penfida clients and staff will benefit from access to the wider capability of XPS. The business unit will be led by the current Penfida management team, including Senior Partner Paul Jameson, integrating with the wider XPS Group over time.

The acquisition comes at a time of strong growth for XPS, with the Group also announcing this morning organic revenue growth of 12% in the first five months of its financial year, which began on 31 March 2022.

Paul Jameson, Senior Partner, Penfida Limited, said: "We are delighted to be joining the XPS family where the culture and values of the firm align with our own. As part of XPS we will be able to continue to provide independent advice to our clients and we will benefit from ongoing investment to enable the combined business to grow and thrive into the future."

Paul Cuff, XPS Pensions Group Co-CEO, said: "Penfida is a business that we have known and admired for a long time. We have seen first-hand the high-quality service they provide when we have worked on clients we have in common. We are excited to welcome their fantastic team. Their expertise complements our existing strong and growing covenant business and means we can offer a market leading service to current and future clients across the entire spectrum of services that they need."

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
04:00aXPS PENSIONS : acquires Penfida Limited
PU
03:57aPound Slides on Fed Rate-Rise Prospect, UK Fiscal Worries
DJ
09/08XPS Pensions Group plc Declare Final Dividend
CI
09/06XPS Pensions Group Appoints New Interim Chairman
MT
08/31XPS PENSIONS : Appoints Mark Searle to Head of DC Investment
PU
08/25TRANSCRIPT : XPS Pensions Group plc - Special Call
CI
08/17XPS PENSIONS : Defined benefit pension scheme members could be £10,000 better-off by postp..
PU
08/03XPS PENSIONS : Pension scheme funding levels maintain recent gains
PU
07/20XPS PENSIONS : High inflation impacts timing of retirement decisions
PU
07/19TRANSCRIPT : XPS Pensions Group plc - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 151 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2023 12,4 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2023 53,1 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 6,26%
Capitalization 244 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 121,00 GBX
Average target price 183,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Snehal Shah Executive Director
Alan Robert Bannatyne Chairman
Chris Sanders Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-13.57%279
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.03%95 697
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.08%75 481
UBS GROUP AG-3.87%53 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.50%35 726
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.44%31 744