XPS Pensions : appoints Dave Barratt to growing Risk Settlement team

XPS Pensions Group appoints Dave Barratt to growing Risk Settlement team

18 Jan 2023

XPS Pensions Group has appointed Dave Barratt as a Senior Consultant in its growing Risk Settlement team as client demand continues to rise.

Dave joins XPS from Aon and has more than 15 years' specialist experience, having advised on buy-in and buyout projects for schemes of all sizes. In his new role, Dave will continue to focus on leading on buy-in and buyout transactions as well as helping clients with strategic end-game journey planning.

Stephen Purves, Head of Risk Settlement at XPS Pensions Group said: "We are thrilled that Dave is joining XPS, and he will be an ideal addition to our growing team. He has impressive experience on both buy-in transactions and managing schemes through to full buyout which will help us meet increasing demand from clients in this area. With more schemes in surplus and insurer premiums now looking more affordable than ever, growing numbers of schemes will be contemplating buyout to lock-in the significant gains they have achieved during 2022."

Dave Barratt added: "It is an exciting time to join XPS as its Risk Settlement Team continues to grow from strength to strength and I'm looking forward to playing my part in continuing to build XPS's share of the market."

Dave joined XPS Pensions Group on January 16th, 2023.