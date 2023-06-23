XPS Pensions Group PLC - Reading, England-based pensions consulting and administration firm - Notes recent press speculation and confirms it is currently in discussions with SEI in relation to a possible partnership with the National Pensions Trust to create a "market leading proposition" for members. Says discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached, or as to the terms of any such agreement. Says a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Current stock price: 183.19 pence, up 5.6%

12-month change: up 37%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.