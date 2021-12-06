Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.575 AUD   -7.26%
04:52pXREF : Application for quotation of securities - XF1
PU
12/03XREF : Appendix 3Ys for TS & NH & LW
PU
12/03XREF : Notification regarding unquoted securities - XF1
PU
Xref : Application for quotation of securities - XF1

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

XREF LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

XF1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,857,142

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

XREF LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

34122404666

1.3

ASX issuer code

XF1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XF1AN : WARRANTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XF1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,857,142

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

6/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,857,142

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.35000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Exercise of Warrants issued on 31 July 2020 with an exercise price of $0.35 and an expiry date of 24 July 2024.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xref Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12,6 M 8,85 M 8,85 M
Net income 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2021 3,45 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 764x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart XREF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xref Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XREF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lee-Martin Seymour Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
James Solomons Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stianos Chairman
Sharon Blesson Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Shaun Christopher Heap Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XREF LIMITED57.53%79
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.63.78%103 928
PAYCHEX, INC.28.57%43 199
RANDSTAD N.V.7.18%11 840
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.72.30%11 785
SEEK LIMITED21.00%8 611