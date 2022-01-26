Xref : Strong quarter tops out $10m sales in the first half, up 96%

ASX Announcement/Press Release: 27th January 2022

Xref Limited (ASX: XF1)

Quarterly Update: Strong quarter tops out $10m sales in the frst half, up 96%.

Sales - $4.6 million - up 71% on the previous corresponding quarter

- $4.6 million - up 71% on the previous corresponding quarter Revenue - $4.3 million - up 65% on the previous corresponding quarter

- $4.3 million - up 65% on the previous corresponding quarter Cash Receipts - $4.7 million

Cash Surplus - $0.2 million

useHuman resources technology company Xref Limited (ASX: XF1), ('Xref' or 'the Company') is pleased to r port another strong trading performance during the second quarter of the Company's 2022 fnancial year (Q2 FY2022). Unaudited results for the quarter show sales of $4.6 million and strong cash receipts at $4.7 million. Revenue also reached $4.3 million, up 65% on the previous corresponding period.

Xref achieved $10 million in sales for H1 FY2022, up 96% on the previous corresponding half. Revenues totalled $8.2 million for H1 FY2022, up 68% on the previous corresponding half.

Sales & Marketing Performance

T king into account the seasonality inherent in Xref's business, the Company's growth trajectory continued throughout H1 FY2022. The fscal frst half is traditionally the Company's lowest sales period due to seasonal fuctuations in the Australian recruitment sector following the fnancial year-end and the summer holiday season in the Northern hemisphere.

Group sales reached $4.6 million during the quarter, up 71% on the previous corresponding quarter (Q2 FY21). Sales (gross revenue) by RapidID grew by 173% to $1.1m when compared to the previous corresponding quarter (Q2 FY21).

During the pandemic, Xref has been successful in signifcantly increasing the digital acquisition of new clients, reducing reliance on traditional sales team outreach. Xref has improved all marketing metrics relating to efectiveness and lead generation with the continual optimisation of channels and marketing investment, resulting in a 50% reduction in marketing spend compared to pre-pandemic levels and a 362% increase in lead fow, with 1,600 leads captured in Q2 Fy2022. Sales have increased as a result by

109%. Invoice value, client size, initial adoption and sales cycle periods have all improved as we continue to execute our digital marketing strategy.