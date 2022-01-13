Xstate Resources : Confirmation of Oil and Gas Discovery at Anshof-3

2

Electric wireline logging results from the Anshof-3 exploration well has provided further confirmation of the discovery of oil at the primary Eocene target as well as a potentially productive shallow Miocene gas reservoir interval. The results, based on a quick-look petrophysical analysis are summarised as follows:

Oil interpreted across a gross interval of 9m at the primary Eocene oil target of which approximately 2.5 to 4m is expected to be productive net pay zone;

Gas interpreted across a 20m gross interval of laminated sand and shale reservoirs within imbricated Miocene formations, of which 14m are expected to be gas pay;

Oil interpreted across a 11m gross interval at the secondary Cenomanian oil target, however this zone is not expected to be productive at this location due to low permeability;

The reservoir characteristics across the oil and gas intervals are analogous to productive zones encountered in nearby wells providing further confidence in the interpretation of drilling and logging results.

The well will be cased and cemented with 7 inch casing to the total depth utilising the RED Drilling & Services GmbH E-200 rig ("RED rig"). The RED rig will be demobilised, then the well will be completed and tested using a specialised, smaller and cost-effective workover rig.

The deeper Eocene oil target will be tested first to confirm reservoir productivity and continuity, then the shallower gas zones will be tested prior to placing the well on commercial production.

The Anshof-3 results to date confirm the existence of a large structure commensurate with predrill estimates, the existence of potentially productive oil filled Eocene sands, shallower Miocene gas sands interval as well as the existence of oil filled Cenomanian reservoirs, which are not likely to be productive at the Anshof-3 location but may be elsewhere on the structure.

The Operator, ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX), expects to declare a production license and initiate commercial production at Anshof-3 utilising proximal oil and gas infrastructure accessible under existing commercial arrangements.

While the Eocene net reservoir thickness at Anshof-3 location came in at the lower end of predrill expectations, thicker Eocene reservoirs are expected to the East of the structure based on offset wells which warrant further appraisal and development.

The Eocene reservoirs provide the most substantial reserves and value potential from the Anshof discovery while the shallow Miocene sands provide the opportunity to yield substantial additional near term cashflow from the Anshof-3 well given the very high gas prices around 30 US$/mscf currently being achieved in Europe.

Xstate Executive Chairman Mr Andrew Childs commented: "This is another great result for Xstate shareholders. Our continuing robust oil revenue from Canada has allowed the Company to successfully particate in a highly prospective exploration well. The wireline logging results indicate there are both oil and gas zones that are potentially productive. We look forward to testing and producing these zones over the coming months. Current strong oil prices and record high gas prices in Europe makes this opproptunity highly valuable."

Notes:

XST announced a farmin to ADX's Anshof-3 prospect to the ASX in a release dated 22 November 2021. XST funded 40% of the Anshof-3 well costs to earn a 20% participating interest in the Anshof Prospect. That farmin has now been completd, and XST partipates in the well going forward at 20% working interst.

An overview of the Anshof Prospect is included as Appendix 1 at the end of this release. It includes the results of an independent prospect review undertaken by RISC Advisory Pty Ltd (RISC).

