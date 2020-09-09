Xstate Resources : June 2020 Interim Financial Report

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 96 009 217 154
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
|
XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
Contents
|
|
|
Page
|
Corporate Directory..............................................................................................................................
|
1
|
Directors' Report ..................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration.....................................................................................................
|
7
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................
|
8
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehenisve Income ......................................
|
9
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................
|
10
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows..............................................................................................
|
12
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................
|
13
|
Directors' Declaration.........................................................................................................................
|
22
|
Independent Review Report...............................................................................................................
|
23
XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors
Mr David McArthur
Mr Andrew Childs (appointed 22 April 2020) Mr Greg Channon (appointed 17 August 2020) Mr Chris Hodge (resigned 17 August 2020) Mr Richard Lorentz (resigned 22 April 2020)
Secretaries
Mr David McArthur
Mr Jordan McArthur
Registered and Principal Office
Level 1, 31 Cliff Street
Fremantle WA 6160
Website: www.xstate.com.au
Telephone: +61 8 9435 3200
Facsimile: +61 8 6444 7408
Postal Address
PO Box 584
Fremantle WA 6959
Auditors
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street
Subiaco WA 6008
Bankers
ANZ Banking Group Limited
Level 6, 77 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Share Registry
Advanced Share Registry Services
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands WA 6009
ASX Code
Shares: XST
Country of Incorporation and Domicile
Australia
1
XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
For the six months ended 30 June 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present their report together with the financial statements of Xstate Resources Limited ("the Company") and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's review report thereon.
1. DIRECTORS
The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are:
|
Name
|
Period of Directorship
|
Executive
|
|
|
David McArthur
|
Appointed 26
|
November 2019
|
Interim Managing Director
|
|
|
Non-Executive
|
|
|
Greg Channon
|
Appointed 17
|
August 2020
|
Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee
|
|
|
and Member of the Nominations & Remuneration
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
Andrew Childs
|
Appointed 22 April 2020
|
Chair of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee
|
|
and Member of the Audit & Risk Management
|
|
Committee
|
|
Chris Hodge
|
Appointed 12 November 2013
|
|
Resigned 17 August 2020
|
Richard Lorentz
|
Appointed 26 November 2019
|
|
Resigned 22 April 2020
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Xstate Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC