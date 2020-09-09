Xstate Resources : June 2020 Interim Financial Report

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

The Directors present their report together with the financial statements of Xstate Resources Limited ("the Company") and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's review report thereon.

1. DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are:

Name Period of Directorship Executive David McArthur Appointed 26 November 2019 Interim Managing Director Non-Executive Greg Channon Appointed 17 August 2020 Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee and Member of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee

Andrew Childs Appointed 22 April 2020 Chair of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee

Chris Hodge Appointed 12 November 2013 Resigned 17 August 2020