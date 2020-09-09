Log in
Xstate Resources : June 2020 Interim Financial Report

09/09/2020 | 03:20am EDT

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 96 009 217 154

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

CONTENTS

Contents

Page

Corporate Directory..............................................................................................................................

1

Directors' Report ..................................................................................................................................

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration.....................................................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehenisve Income ......................................

9

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows..............................................................................................

12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................

13

Directors' Declaration.........................................................................................................................

22

Independent Review Report...............................................................................................................

23

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Mr David McArthur

Mr Andrew Childs (appointed 22 April 2020) Mr Greg Channon (appointed 17 August 2020) Mr Chris Hodge (resigned 17 August 2020) Mr Richard Lorentz (resigned 22 April 2020)

Secretaries

Mr David McArthur

Mr Jordan McArthur

Registered and Principal Office

Level 1, 31 Cliff Street

Fremantle WA 6160

Website: www.xstate.com.au

Telephone: +61 8 9435 3200

Facsimile: +61 8 6444 7408

Postal Address

PO Box 584

Fremantle WA 6959

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Bankers

ANZ Banking Group Limited

Level 6, 77 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Services

110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009

ASX Code

Shares: XST

Country of Incorporation and Domicile

Australia

1

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the financial statements of Xstate Resources Limited ("the Company") and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's review report thereon.

1. DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are:

Name

Period of Directorship

Executive

David McArthur

Appointed 26

November 2019

Interim Managing Director

Non-Executive

Greg Channon

Appointed 17

August 2020

Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee

and Member of the Nominations & Remuneration

Committee

Andrew Childs

Appointed 22 April 2020

Chair of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee

and Member of the Audit & Risk Management

Committee

Chris Hodge

Appointed 12 November 2013

Resigned 17 August 2020

Richard Lorentz

Appointed 26 November 2019

Resigned 22 April 2020

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xstate Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC
