Xstate Resources : September 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

30 October 2020 September 2020 Quarterly Activity & Cash Flow Report

Borba Prospect (Xstate 24%)

Post quarter-end, construction of the all-weather drilling pad and future production base for the Borba 1-7 conventional natural gas well commenced. Highly experienced local contractor, NOR CAL construction, will build the pad which will measure 300 feet by 175 feet and will sit some 16 inches above field level.

Joint venture operator, Sacgasco Limited (76% interest) have advised as follows:

The Borba 1-7 well will be drilled to test multiple stacked 3D seismic anomalies in the interval from 3,200 feet (975 metres) to 9,500 feet (2,800 metres) depth and finish in basement rocks. The prospective interval covers around 6,300 feet (1,920 metres).

The well will be drilled with a small directional component to optimise the intersection of more than 10 separate seismic anomalies on 3D seismic. The well is expected to take some 25 to 35 days to drill and operations are expected to commence this calendar year.

Drilling of the Borba 1-7 well will commence as soon as final preparations for drilling are completed and additional leasing is documented. The well is already fully permitted with the State and local authorities.

At the shallow Kione Formation, the Borba well will test a strong seismic anomaly separated from the sandstones that were productive at this level in the nearby West Ord Bend Gas Field. Production has also been encountered in the Borba vicinity from other shallower sand reservoirs.

At around 5,600 feet (1,700 metres) the well is projected to be in a mapped structural closure 140 feet (43 metres) up-dip from a 1998 well which encountered multiple zones over a 570 feet (175 metres) interval of high gas shows and porosity. These shows were not flow tested at the time, but these sands intervals have been productive in the local area.

Deeper seismic anomalies are interpreted to indicate sand reservoir development and natural gas shows are expected. The basement has previously been found to be fractured and gas productive.

The well will be drilled with the largest capacity rig in the area and will require a 10,000 psi rated control stack on the 9 5/8" casing below 6,000 feet. The well will have 3 strings of protective pipe.

A Resource Report by an independent party in relation to the Borba prospect is being finalised and will be released once final working interests are settled.

Alvares Project (Xstate 25%)

The Alvares project involves the appraisal of the Alvares-1 gas discovery made in 1982 on a large structure mapped on 2D seismic. The plan is to re-enter the original well bore, test the integrity of the casing, wireline log to select perforation zones, and if warranted, to test the main objective. Regulatory approvals have been recieved.

Xstate is awaiting guidance from the Operator as to timing for this operation.