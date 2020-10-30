Xstate Resources : September 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
0
10/30/2020 | 03:40am EDT
Announcement to ASX
30 October 2020
September 2020
Quarterly Activity & Cashflow Report
Summary
Construction of all weather drill pad for Borba 1-7 gas well commences post quarter-end
Borba drilling expected to commence in late Q4 2020
3 km of access roadwork was completed for the Borba well earlier in the year
Drilling rig for Borba selected and can mobilise on short notice
New venture opportunities are being reviewed in line with the Company's strategic objectives to secure a producing asset
Chris Hodge resigns as a Non-Executive Director and Greg Channon is appointed a Non-Executive Director
Operations
Xstate is a participant in the following projects in the Sacramento Basin of California.
Gas Production (Various 10 - 30%)
Xstate holds various working interests in minor gas production rights in the Sacramento Basin onshore California. The purpose of the initial investment was to acquire the leases for further exploration and to access an extensive 3D seismic database from which to generate new exploration opportunities, whilst also securing strategic infrastructure and growing gas production.
Gross production during the quarter averaged 349 mcf/day compared to 384 mcf/day during the previous quarter.
Production for the quarter was as follows:
Production
September 2020 Quarter
June 2020 Quarter
Gross mcf ** (100%)
32,123
34,920
Net XST mcf (after Royalty)
3,522
3,529
**mcf - Thousand Cubic feet gas
Gas flows were slightly reduced in the quarter by operational interruptions.
September 2020 Quarterly Activity & Cash Flow Report
Borba Prospect (Xstate 24%)
Post quarter-end, construction of the all-weather drilling pad and future production base for the Borba 1-7 conventional natural gas well commenced. Highly experienced local contractor, NOR CAL construction, will build the pad which will measure 300 feet by 175 feet and will sit some 16 inches above field level.
Joint venture operator, Sacgasco Limited (76% interest) have advised as follows:
The Borba 1-7 well will be drilled to test multiple stacked 3D seismic anomalies in the interval from 3,200 feet (975 metres) to 9,500 feet (2,800 metres) depth and finish in basement rocks. The prospective interval covers around 6,300 feet (1,920 metres).
The well will be drilled with a small directional component to optimise the intersection of more than 10 separate seismic anomalies on 3D seismic. The well is expected to take some 25 to 35 days to drill and operations are expected to commence this calendar year.
Drilling of the Borba 1-7 well will commence as soon as final preparations for drilling are completed and additional leasing is documented. The well is already fully permitted with the State and local authorities.
At the shallow Kione Formation, the Borba well will test a strong seismic anomaly separated from the sandstones that were productive at this level in the nearby West Ord Bend Gas Field. Production has also been encountered in the Borba vicinity from other shallower sand reservoirs.
At around 5,600 feet (1,700 metres) the well is projected to be in a mapped structural closure 140 feet (43 metres) up-dip from a 1998 well which encountered multiple zones over a 570 feet (175 metres) interval of high gas shows and porosity. These shows were not flow tested at the time, but these sands intervals have been productive in the local area.
Deeper seismic anomalies are interpreted to indicate sand reservoir development and natural gas shows are expected. The basement has previously been found to be fractured and gas productive.
The well will be drilled with the largest capacity rig in the area and will require a 10,000 psi rated control stack on the 9 5/8" casing below 6,000 feet. The well will have 3 strings of protective pipe.
A Resource Report by an independent party in relation to the Borba prospect is being finalised and will be released once final working interests are settled.
Alvares Project (Xstate 25%)
The Alvares project involves the appraisal of the Alvares-1 gas discovery made in 1982 on a large structure mapped on 2D seismic. The plan is to re-enter the original well bore, test the integrity of the casing, wireline log to select perforation zones, and if warranted, to test the main objective. Regulatory approvals have been recieved.
Xstate is awaiting guidance from the Operator as to timing for this operation.
September 2020 Quarterly Activity & Cash Flow Report
Corporate
On 17 August 2020 the Company was pleased to appoint Mr Greg Channon to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Channon is a geologist with over 35 years' of global oil and gas experience in a great variety of technical and leadership roles. He is currently the Executive Chairman of RL Energy and a Non-Executive Director of Samson Oil and Gas. During his career Mr Channon has worked with a range of E&P companies and has lived and worked in Austrlia, New Zealand, China, Africa and the USA.
On 17 August 2020 Mr Chris Hodge stepped down from the Board in his capacity as a Non-Executive Director. The Company sincerely thanks Mr Hodge for his past efforts as a director of the Company.
Appendix 5B Related Party Disclosures
The Company makes the following disclosures in relation to the $100,000 noted as paid to related parties of the Company as detailed in section 6 of the accompanying Appendix 5B to this report.
Payments of outstanding Director fees to former Director
$10,056
Payments of Director salaries
$21,745
Payment of Company Secretarial fees incl. repayment of overdue debts
$15,000
Payment of Company Management fees incl. repayment of overdue debts
$52,800
Strategic and New Business
The primary strategic objective remains for Xstate is to secure a producing asset or producing assets.
Cash and Liquid Assets
As at 30 September 2020 the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $293,000.
Shareholder Base
As at 30 September 2020, Xstate had 1,449,240,898 shares on issue and 1,547 shareholders. The top 20 holders held 684,834,607 shares representing 47.25% of the Company's issued capital.
September 2020 Quarterly Activity & Cash Flow Report
Tenement Listing
XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED - SACRAMENTO BASIN TENEMENT LIST NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Project name
Category
Working Interest (WI)
Alvares Project
Appraisal
25%
Dempsey 1-15 Well
Exploration & Appraisal
10%
Dempsey Trend - (Includes
Active leasing 3 large prospects
24%
Borba)
Rancho Capay Field
Production
10%
Malton field
Production
30%
East Rice East Creek Field
Production
10%
Los Medanos Gas Field
Production
10%
Dutch Slough Field
Production
30%
Denverton Field
Production
30%
Projects are continuously reviewed for their strategic fit and are expected to be modified over time to reflect industry conditions.
Disclaimers
Exploration in the USA is conducted on leases grant by Mineral Right owners, in Xstate's case primarily private individuals or groups. Leases can vary in size from very small parcels (part of an acre) to large landholdings (covering a few square miles). Leases generally are for 5 years and rentals are paid annually. There are no work commitments associated with the leases. Some leases are 'Held By Production' and royalties, generally less than 20% of revenues, are paid to mineral right owners in lieu of rentals. Xstate has not listed all it leases as it is impractical and not meaningful for potential project value assessment in a conventional gas play. A detailed listing of leases may also lead to a loss of competitive advantage and consequent reduced value to Xstate shareholders.
For and on behalf of the Board of Xstate Resources Limited
For further details please contact:
David McArthur
Managing Director
Xstate Resources Limited
Tel Office: +61 8 9435 3200
About Xstate Resources Limited
Xstate Resources (ASX Code: XST) is an ASX listed company focused on the oil and gas sector. The Company has existing gas exploration assets located in the Sacramento Basin, California and associated gas production. Xstate is presently pursuing new opportunities in the oil and gas sector onshore North America.
Xstate Resources Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:39:07 UTC