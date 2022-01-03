Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTNT   US98420P3082

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(XTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xtant Medical : Appoints Scott Neils Interim Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xtant Medical Appoints Scott Neils Interim Chief Financial Officer

BELGRADE, MT, January 3, 2022 - Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the appointment of Scott Neils as Interim Chief Financial Officer succeeding Greg Jensen, the Company's current Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2022.

"We are excited to announce this well deserved promotion for Scott. His demonstrated ability to oversee the Company's finance and accounting operations in his current role as the Company's Controller and his depth of experience in accounting will continue to be a great benefit to Xtant Medical," said Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical. "Additionally, we sincerely thank Greg for his dedication, leadership and lasting impact on the Company during his almost three-year tenure with the Company."

Mr. Neils has 15 years of experience focused on public accounting and corporate finance and has served as the Company's Controller since August 2019. In this role, Mr. Neils gained extensive experience managing the Company's finance and accounting functions. Prior to joining Xtant Medical, Mr. Neils served as Audit Senior Manager at Baker Tilly US, LLP (formerly Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP), an advisory, tax and assurance firm, from November 2015 to August 2019. Prior to that position, Mr. Neils was at Grant Thornton LLP, an accounting and advisory organization, from September 2007 to November 2015, most recently as Audit Manager. Mr. Neils is a Certified Public Accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant's people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve Xtant's customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com

Disclaimer

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 13:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
08:17aXTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
08:01aXtant Medical Appoints Scott Neils Interim Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2021XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2021Xtant Medical Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021Earnings Flash (XTNT) XTANT MEDICAL Reports Q3 Revenue $13.8M
MT
2021Xtant Medical Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
2021Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks on Track -3-
DJ
2021Xtant Medical to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 12, 2021
GL
2021XTANT MEDICAL : Honors Donor Hero on the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,6 M 48,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Browne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Jeffrey J. Peters Chairman
John K. Bakewell Independent Director
Robert E. McNamara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%49
STRYKER CORPORATION0.00%100 882
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC0.00%15 387
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%6 294
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.0.00%2 818
AXONICS, INC.0.00%2 593