Xtant Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
601 LEXINGTON AVENUE
54TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022
X
X
Orbimed ROF II LLC
601 LEXINGTON AVE., 54TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022
X
X
Signatures
/s/ Sven H. Borho, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Sven H. Borho, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Carl L. Gordon, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Carl L. Gordon, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ W. Carter Neild, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ W. Carter Neild, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
This restricted stock unit award was granted to Michael Eggenberg ("Eggenberg"), a director of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Xtant").
(2)
These shares are subject to restricted stock unit awards granted under the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, and vest and become issuable on August 23, 2023, conditioned upon each of Eggenberg and Matthew Rizzo ("Rizzo") remaining a director of Xtant through the vesting date.
(3)
See Exhibit 99.1.
(4)
This report on Form 4 is jointly filed by OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II. Each of OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein for purposes of Rule 16a-1(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, if any. OrbiMed Advisors has designated certain representatives, including Rizzo and Eggenberg, to serve on Xtant's board of directors. This report shall not be deemed an admission that any such entity is a beneficial owner of such securities for the purpose of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purposes.
(5)
This restricted stock unit award was granted to Rizzo, a director of Xtant.
