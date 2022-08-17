Log in
    XTNT   US98420P3082

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(XTNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.4701 USD   -3.81%
04:54pXTANT MEDICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:54pXTANT MEDICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
Xtant Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. [XTNT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
601 LEXINGTON AVENUE , 54TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
601 LEXINGTON AVENUE
54TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022 		X X
Orbimed ROF II LLC
601 LEXINGTON AVE., 54TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10022 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Sven H. Borho, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Sven H. Borho, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Carl L. Gordon, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Carl L. Gordon, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ W. Carter Neild, Member of OrbiMed Advisors LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ W. Carter Neild, Member of OrbiMed ROF II LLC 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This restricted stock unit award was granted to Michael Eggenberg ("Eggenberg"), a director of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Xtant").
(2) These shares are subject to restricted stock unit awards granted under the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, and vest and become issuable on August 23, 2023, conditioned upon each of Eggenberg and Matthew Rizzo ("Rizzo") remaining a director of Xtant through the vesting date.
(3) See Exhibit 99.1.
(4) This report on Form 4 is jointly filed by OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II. Each of OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein for purposes of Rule 16a-1(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, if any. OrbiMed Advisors has designated certain representatives, including Rizzo and Eggenberg, to serve on Xtant's board of directors. This report shall not be deemed an admission that any such entity is a beneficial owner of such securities for the purpose of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purposes.
(5) This restricted stock unit award was granted to Rizzo, a director of Xtant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
