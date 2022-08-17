Xtant Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(4)

This report on Form 4 is jointly filed by OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II. Each of OrbiMed Advisors and ROF II disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein for purposes of Rule 16a-1(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, if any. OrbiMed Advisors has designated certain representatives, including Rizzo and Eggenberg, to serve on Xtant's board of directors. This report shall not be deemed an admission that any such entity is a beneficial owner of such securities for the purpose of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purposes.