Xtant Medical : 2021 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD JULY 27, 2021

To Our Stockholders:

You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") on July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at our offices located at 664 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, Montana 59714, for the following purposes:

To elect the six nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; To ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC ("Plante Moran") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's executive officers named in the accompanying proxy statement; and To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our directors, employees and stockholders, please note the following:

If necessary, we may impose social distancing, non-stockholder attendance limitations and other safety protocols in accordance with any then required federal, state and local guidance.

non-stockholder attendance limitations and other safety protocols in accordance with any then required federal, state and local guidance. We will not be serving refreshments in connection with the annual meeting.

We do not intend to have a presentation concerning our 2020 results or 2021 outlook.

We expect that the official business meeting will last no more than 15-20 minutes.

In addition, as part of our precautions regarding COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility that the Annual Meeting may be held at a different venue or solely by means of virtual communication. If we take this step, we will publicly announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be posted on our website at https://www.xtantmedical.com/proxy and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as additional proxy materials.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. A stockholder list will be available at our corporate offices beginning July 16, 2021 during normal business hours for examination by any stockholder registered on our stock ledger as of the record date for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Please submit a proxy as soon as possible so that your shares can be voted at the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors