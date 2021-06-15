Xtant Medical : 2021 Proxy Statement

|
|
Page
|
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING .............................
|
2
|
PROPOSAL ONE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Board Size and Structure ........................................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Current Directors and Nominees for Director.........................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Board Nomination Rights .......................................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Additional Information About Director Nominees .................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Board Recommendation..........................................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE..................
|
10
|
Investor Rights Agreement ...................................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
Controlled Company Status ..................................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
Director Independence ..........................................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
Board Leadership Structure ..................................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
Board Meetings.....................................................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
Board Committees ................................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
Director Nomination Process................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
Risk Oversight ......................................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct....................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
Stockholder Communications ...............................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
Director Compensation .........................................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
PROPOSAL TWO-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC
|
|
ACCOUNTING FIRM ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm .......................................................................................
|
15
|
Audit and Non-Audit Fees ....................................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Pre-Approval Policy .............................................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Audit Committee Report.......................................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Board Recommendation........................................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
PROPOSAL THREE-ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION...............................................................
|
17
|
Background...........................................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
Why You Should Vote in Favor of Our Say-On-Pay Proposal.............................................................................................
|
17
|
Proposed Resolution .............................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
Next Say-On-Pay Vote .........................................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
Board Recommendation........................................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION.............................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
Summary Compensation Table.............................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
Employment and Other Agreements with Executive Officers..............................................................................................
|
20
|
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic......................................................................................................................................
|
20
|
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan..............................................................
|
21
|
401(k) Plan............................................................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End ...................................................................................................................
|
21
|
Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control................................................................................................
|
22
|
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS, PROMOTERS, AND CERTAIN CONTROL PERSONS .......................
|
24
|
Policies and Procedures for Review and Approval of Related Party Transactions...............................................................
|
24
|
Related Party Transactions ...................................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
Family Relationships ............................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT ..............................................
|
29
|
Significant Beneficial Owners ..............................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
Security Ownership of Management.....................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
Anti-Hedging and Pledging Policy .......................................................................................................................................
|
31
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..............................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations ................................................................................................................
|
32
|
Householding Information ....................................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
Copies of 2020 Annual Report..............................................................................................................................................
|
33