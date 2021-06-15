Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTNT   US98420P3082

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(XTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xtant Medical : 2021 Proxy Statement

06/15/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD JULY 27, 2021

To Our Stockholders:

You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") on July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at our offices located at 664 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, Montana 59714, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the six nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
  2. To ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC ("Plante Moran") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021;
  3. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's executive officers named in the accompanying proxy statement; and
  4. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our directors, employees and stockholders, please note the following:

  • If necessary, we may impose social distancing, non-stockholder attendance limitations and other safety protocols in accordance with any then required federal, state and local guidance.
  • We will not be serving refreshments in connection with the annual meeting.
  • We do not intend to have a presentation concerning our 2020 results or 2021 outlook.
  • We expect that the official business meeting will last no more than 15-20 minutes.

In addition, as part of our precautions regarding COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility that the Annual Meeting may be held at a different venue or solely by means of virtual communication. If we take this step, we will publicly announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be posted on our website at https://www.xtantmedical.com/proxy and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as additional proxy materials.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. A stockholder list will be available at our corporate offices beginning July 16, 2021 during normal business hours for examination by any stockholder registered on our stock ledger as of the record date for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Please submit a proxy as soon as possible so that your shares can be voted at the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Jeffrey Peters

Sean E. Browne

Chairman of the Board

President and Chief Executive Officer

Belgrade, Montana

June 14, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

________________

Page

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING .............................

2

PROPOSAL ONE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................

7

Board Size and Structure ........................................................................................................................................................

7

Current Directors and Nominees for Director.........................................................................................................................

7

Board Nomination Rights .......................................................................................................................................................

7

Additional Information About Director Nominees .................................................................................................................

7

Board Recommendation..........................................................................................................................................................

9

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE..................

10

Investor Rights Agreement ...................................................................................................................................................

10

Controlled Company Status ..................................................................................................................................................

10

Director Independence ..........................................................................................................................................................

10

Board Leadership Structure ..................................................................................................................................................

10

Board Meetings.....................................................................................................................................................................

10

Board Committees ................................................................................................................................................................

11

Director Nomination Process................................................................................................................................................

12

Risk Oversight ......................................................................................................................................................................

12

Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct....................................................................................................................................

13

Stockholder Communications ...............................................................................................................................................

13

Director Compensation .........................................................................................................................................................

13

PROPOSAL TWO-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM ..............................................................................................................................................................

15

Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm .......................................................................................

15

Audit and Non-Audit Fees ....................................................................................................................................................

15

Pre-Approval Policy .............................................................................................................................................................

15

Audit Committee Report.......................................................................................................................................................

15

Board Recommendation........................................................................................................................................................

16

PROPOSAL THREE-ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION...............................................................

17

Background...........................................................................................................................................................................

17

Why You Should Vote in Favor of Our Say-On-Pay Proposal.............................................................................................

17

Proposed Resolution .............................................................................................................................................................

17

Next Say-On-Pay Vote .........................................................................................................................................................

18

Board Recommendation........................................................................................................................................................

18

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION.............................................................................................................................................

19

Summary Compensation Table.............................................................................................................................................

19

Employment and Other Agreements with Executive Officers..............................................................................................

20

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic......................................................................................................................................

20

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan..............................................................

21

401(k) Plan............................................................................................................................................................................

21

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End ...................................................................................................................

21

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control................................................................................................

22

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS, PROMOTERS, AND CERTAIN CONTROL PERSONS .......................

24

Policies and Procedures for Review and Approval of Related Party Transactions...............................................................

24

Related Party Transactions ...................................................................................................................................................

24

Family Relationships ............................................................................................................................................................

28

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT ..............................................

29

Significant Beneficial Owners ..............................................................................................................................................

29

Security Ownership of Management.....................................................................................................................................

30

Anti-Hedging and Pledging Policy .......................................................................................................................................

31

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..............................................................................................................................................

32

Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations ................................................................................................................

32

Householding Information ....................................................................................................................................................

32

Copies of 2020 Annual Report..............................................................................................................................................

33

i

[This page intentionally left blank]

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

664 Cruiser Lane

Belgrade, Montana 59714

(406) 388-0480

PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JULY 27, 2021

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS

AND THE ANNUAL MEETING

_________________

  1. Why am I receiving these materials?
  1. We are providing these proxy materials to you in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") for our Annual Meeting, which will take place on July 27, 2021. As a stockholder of record, you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting and are entitled and requested to vote on the items of business described in this proxy statement. This proxy statement and accompanying proxy card (or voting instruction card) are being sent on or about June 14, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
  1. When and where will the Annual Meeting be held?

A: The Annual Meeting will be held on July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at our offices located at 664 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, Montana 59714. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our directors, employees and stockholders, please note the following:

  • If necessary, we plan to impose social distancing, non-stockholder attendance limitations and other safety protocols in accordance with any then required federal, state and local guidance.
  • We will not be serving refreshments in connection with the annual meeting.
  • We do not intend to have a presentation concerning our 2020 results or 2021 outlook.
  • We expect that the official business meeting will last no more than 15-20 minutes.

In addition, as part of our precautions regarding COVID-19, we are planning for the possibility that the Annual Meeting may be held at a different venue or solely by means of virtual communication. If we take this step, we will publicly announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be posted on our website at https://www.xtantmedical.com/proxy and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as additional proxy materials.

  1. How do I attend the Annual Meeting?
  1. Only stockholders of record on the record date of June 7, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of, and to attend or vote at, the Annual Meeting. If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please bring the following:
    • Photo identification; and
    • Acceptable proof of ownership if your shares are held in "street name."

Street name means your shares are held of record by brokers, banks, or other institutions. See below for additional information.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
11:14aXTANT MEDICAL  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
05/20XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/13Xtant Medical to Present at the Canaccord Musculoskeletal Conference
GL
05/12XTANT MEDICAL  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/11XTANT MEDICAL  : Files Shelf Registration for Potential Offering of Securities; ..
MT
05/11XTANT MEDICAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/11XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, O..
AQ
05/11XTANT MEDICAL  : Earnings Flash (XTNT) XTANT MEDICAL Posts Q1 Revenue $12.5M
MT
05/11Xtant Medical Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05/11XTANT MEDICAL  : Files $150 Million Shelf Registration Statement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean E. Browne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Jeffrey J. Peters Chairman
John K. Bakewell Independent Director
Robert E. McNamara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.53.00%159
STRYKER CORPORATION4.35%96 331
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC2.62%19 195
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.11%5 124
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-8.79%4 096
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.40.14%3 960