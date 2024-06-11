PROPOSAL ONE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Board Size and Structure

Our Third Amended and Restated Bylaws ("Bylaws") provide that the Board will consist of one or more members, the number thereof to be determined from time to time by resolution of the Board; provided, however, that prior to July 26, 2030, fixing the number of directors at more than seven directors requires the approval of at least 75% of the directors then holding office. The Board has fixed the number of directors at six, and we currently have six directors serving on the Board. Each director holds office for a term of one year or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified, subject to his or her earlier death, resignation, disqualification, or removal.

Current Directors and Nominees for Director

The Board has nominated the following six individuals to serve as our directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified. All of the nominees named below are current members of the Board. The names, ages, and positions of our nominees for director as of May 28, 2024 are as follows:

Name Age Position Stavros G. Vizirgianakis(3) 53 Chairman of the Board and Director Sean E. Browne 58 Chief Executive Officer and Director John K. Bakewell(1)(3) 63 Director Jonn R. Beeson(2)(3) 55 Director Robert E. McNamara(1)(2) 67 Director Lori D. Mitchell-Keller(1)(2) 58 Director

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Compensation Committee Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Each director elected at the Annual Meeting will serve a one-year term until the Company's next annual meeting and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation, disqualification, or removal. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxyholders will vote the proxies received by them for the six nominees. If any nominee should become unavailable for election prior to the Annual Meeting, an event that currently is not anticipated by the Board, the proxies will be voted in favor of the election of a substitute nominee or nominees proposed by the Board. Each nominee has agreed to serve if elected, and the Board has no reason to believe that any nominee will be unable to serve.

Board Nomination Rights

Pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement, dated as of February 14, 2018 (as amended, the "Investor Rights Agreement"), by and among the Company and OrbiMed Royalty Opportunities II, LP ("Royalty Opportunities") and ROS Acquisition Offshore LP ("ROS"), for so long as the Ownership Threshold (as defined in the Investor Rights Agreement and below) is met, Royalty Opportunities and ROS are entitled to nominate such individuals to the Board constituting a majority of the directors. However, Royalty Opportunities and ROS waived this right and did not nominate any individuals to serve on the Board for the ensuing year.

In connection with our 2022 private placement, we entered into an agreement with Stavros G. Vizirgianakis, as the lead investor of the private placement, pursuant to which we agreed to provide Mr. Vizirgianakis certain director nomination rights. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, we expanded the size of the Board by one position and elected

Mr. Vizirgianakis as a director to fill the vacancy created as a result of the increase, effective upon completion of the closing of the first tranche of securities in the private placement. In addition, we, with the consent of Royalty Opportunities and ROS, elected Mr. Vizirgianakis as Chairman of the Board, effective upon completion of the first closing. The director nomination rights set forth in the agreement will terminate on the earlier of (i) the date on which Mr. Vizirgianakis ceases to hold at least 75% of the shares of our common stock purchased by him in the private placement; (ii) October 7, 2024; or (iii) upon written notice of Mr. Vizirgianakis to the Company.