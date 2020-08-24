Xtant Medical Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of the Matriform® Si for Spinal Fusion Procedures

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of the Matriform® Si, a silicated synthetic bone graft strip designed and cleared for spinal fusion procedures. The Matriform Si Strip is resorbable, osteoconductive, and has a cancellous bone-like structure. It is prepared from Beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) and porcine collagen for its intended use in filling and bridging degenerative or traumatic bone defects.



“We are excited to launch Matriform Si in the U.S., which expands our biologics portfolio offering and increases our footprint in the U.S. orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute market,” said Kevin Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of Xtant Medical. “This innovative synthetic is an ultraporous, interconnected structure that is designed to enhance new bone formation and mechanical stability while preventing premature dissolution for spinal fusion procedures. Our team remains committed to advancing our product portfolio, supporting distributors, and providing new tools for surgeons to drive better patient care. Bringing the Matriform Si to market is a testament to our team’s focus and dedication.”

Matriform® Si was developed to resemble the composition and porous structure of natural human bone. Comprised of 96% pure phase β-TCP granules and 4% bioglass, Matriform Si is designed to provide the ideal biomimetic scaffold for spinal fusion procedures. The flexible strip is designed to offer excellent handling and shape memory, ensuring direct contact with the surface of healthy bone.

Physicians and surgeons interested in learning more about the Matriform Si and other Xtant Medical products can contact Marketing@xtantmedical.com .

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( www.xtantmedical.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: risk involved in the introduction of new products; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition; the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate and develop new products; the effect of management changes and the ability to engage and retain qualified personnel; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to complete its pending debt restructuring, service its debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as supplemented by subsequent disclosures in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and in future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

