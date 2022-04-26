XTB S A : CR no. 10/2022 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2022

XTB S.A.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 10/2022

Warsaw, 26 April 2022

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter 2022

The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 26 April 2022 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2022 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2022 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2022, publication of which was planned for 6 May 2022.

Selected consolidated financial data

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

(in PLN'000)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Total operating income Total operating expenses

439 804 (131 036)

183 567 (100 715)

31.03.2021 186 697 (86 902)

Profit on operating activities (EBIT)

Finance income

Finance costs Profit before tax Income tax

Net profit

308 768 1 437 (1 558) 308 647 (56 008) 252 639

82 852 4 167 (2 774) 84 245 (15 726) 68 519

99 795

8 278 (114)

107 959

(18 908) 89 051

(in PLN'000)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

AS AT 31.03.2021

Own cash

937 314

589 392

642 831

Own cash + bonds Equity

1 271 573

921 318

1 046 983

1 169 316

915 560

977 662

Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31.03.2022

New clients1

55 333

Clients in total

481 931

Number of active clients2 Average number of active clients3 Net deposits (in PLN'000)4

149 726

Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)5 Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots6 Profitability per lot (in PLN)7

2,9

1 560 739

282

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)

631 255

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)8 Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000)

167

1 166

31.12.2021 31.03.2021 42 760 67 231 429 157 316 658 127 174 103 425 127 174 103 425 772 117 951 295 1,4 1,8 1 073 549 1 115 389 171 167 482 097 386 347 94 127 1 085 1 417

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods..

2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods.

3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.

5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.

7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).

Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results

In the first quarter of 2022 XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 252,6 million compared to PLN 89,1 million a year earlier. This is an increase of PLN 163,5 million. Consolidated revenues amounted to PLN 439,8 million (Q1 2021: PLN 186,7 million), and operating expenses amounted to PLN 131,0 million (Q1 2021: PLN 86,9 million). During the period, the average number of active clients increased by 46,3 thousand clients, which means and increase by 44,7% y/y.

Revenues

In the first quarter of 2022, XTB reported a record increase in revenues by 135,6% y/y, i.e. by PLN 253,1 million from PLN 186,7 million to PLN 439,8 million. The significant factors determining their level were high volatility in the financial and commodity markets and the constantly growing average number of active clients (increase by 44,7% y/y), combined with their high transactional activity expressed in the number of contracts concluded in lots. Consequently, trading in derivative instruments amounted to PLN 1 560,7 thousand lots (Q1 2021: 1 115,4 thousand lots), and the profitability per lot increased by 68,4%.

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.03.2021 30.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020

Total operating income

(in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1

183 567

200 029

55 302

186 697

139 962

139 630

211 494

1 073 549 1 044 329

871 300 1 115 389

800 935

760 373

829 017

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

171

192

63

167

175

184

255

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)3

1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.

2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

3) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).

XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group acquired 55 333 new clients compared to 42 760 a quarter earlier, which means an increase of 29,4%. This is the effect of continuing the optimized sales and marketing strategy, bigger penetration of already existing markets, successive introduction of new products to the offer and expansion into new geographic markets. The number of active clients was record high in the analysed period. It increased from 127 174 to 149 726, i.e. by 17,7% q/q.

PERIOD ENDED

31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.03.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 New clients1 55 333 42 760 38 573 40 623 67 231 38 413 21 178 30 523 Average number of active clients2 149 726 112 015 106 961 105 005 103 446 58 069 53 309 52 084 4 www.xtb.pl