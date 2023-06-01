Advanced search
    XTB   PLXTRDM00011

XTB S.A.

(XTB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:04:48 2023-06-01 am EDT
42.00 PLN   +1.94%
11:06aXtb S A : CR no. 13/2023 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.
PU
10:35aXtb S A : CR no. 12/2023 – Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.
PU
05/31Xtb S A : CR no. 11/2023 – Opinion of the Supervisory Board on the recommendation of the Company's Management Board regarding the distribution of profit for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XTB S A : CR no. 13/2023 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.

06/01/2023 | 11:06am EDT
XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 13 dated 1 June 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO 13/2023

Warsaw, 1 June 2023

Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.

The Management Board of XTB S.A. (the "Company") hereby submits draft resolutions, which will be presented on the Ordinary General Meeting convened for 30 June 2023.

Concurrently, the Company submits:

  • the Report of the Supervisory Board of the Company concerning the activity in 2022, which presentation and consideration is foreseen under point 10 of the planned agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting;
  • the Report on Salaries for years 2022, for which the opinion is provided under item 12 of the planned agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting and independent registered auditor's report on the assurance engagement in relation to the assessment of the Remuneration Report.

Legal basis:

Article 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information.

The draft resolutions to be discussed by the Annual General Meeting of

XTB S.A. convened on 30 June 2023

Ad. 2 of the agenda

Resolution No. …./2023

of the Annual General Meeting

of XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw

dated 30 June 2023

(draft)

on appointing of the Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting

of XTB S.A.

§ 1

Annual General Meeting elects Mr/ Ms …………… as the Chairperson of the Annual General

Meeting

§ 2

The Resolution shall come into force on the moment it has been passed.

Justification to the draft resolution:

Pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code ("KSH") and § 9 of the Regulations of the General Meeting of XTB S.A., the General Meeting is presided over by a Chairman elected by shareholders from among the persons entitled to participate in the General Meeting. Therefore, adopting a resolution to this effect is a necessary element of a properly held General Meeting

DISCLAIMER

This is a translation of a document originally issued in the Polish language. The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation. Neither the Company nor its shareholders are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original document and this translation into English.

Ad. 4 of the agenda

Resolution No. …./2023

of the Annual General Meeting

of XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw

dated 30 June 2023

(draft)

on adopting the agenda

§1

Annual General Meeting adopts the following agenda of the meeting:

  1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting;
  2. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting;
  3. Asserting that the Annual General Meeting has been convened correctly and is capable of adopting resolutions;
  4. Adoption of the agenda;
  5. Review and approval of the Management Board's report concerning the activity of the Group and the Company in 2022;
  6. Adoption of the resolution concerning approval of the Company's separate financial statement for 2022;
  7. Adoption of the resolution concerning approval of the consolidated financial statement of the Group XTB S.A. for 2022;
  8. Adoption of the resolution concerning profit distribution;
  9. Adoption of the resolutions concerning granting the vote of approval for the members of the
    Company's Management Board for performance of their duties in the year 2022;
  10. Review and approval of the report concerning the activity of the Company's Supervisory Board in 2022;
  11. Adoption of the resolution concerning granting the vote of approval for the members of the
    Company's Supervisory Board for performance of their duties in the year 2022;
  12. Adoption of a resolution on expressing an opinion on the Report on the remuneration for 2022;
  13. Adoption of a resolution concerning the rules of remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board;
  14. Adoption of a resolution on amending the Regulations of the Company's Management Board;
  15. Adoption of a resolution on amending the Regulations of the Company's Supervisory Board;
  16. Adoption of a resolution on the rules for determining the remuneration of Members of the Supervisory Board;
  17. Closing of the Annual General Meeting.

§2

The Resolution shall come into force on the day it has been passed.

Justification to the draft resolution:

The General Meeting is held in accordance with the adopted agenda. Pursuant to Art. 404.1 of the KSH, no resolution may be passed on matters not included on the agenda unless the entire share capital is represented at the General Meeting and none of those present objects to the passing of the resolution. In view of the above, adoption of the proposed resolution is necessary for the proper conduct of the Ordinary General Meeting.

======================================================================

Ad. 5 of the agenda

Resolution No. …./2023

of the Annual General Meeting

of XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw

dated 30 June 2023

(draft)

on reviewing and approval of the Management Board's report concerning the activity of the

Group and the Company in 2022

§1

Annual General Meeting, after reviewing of the Management Board's report concerning the activity of the Group and the Company in 2022 on non-financial information for 2022, hereby approves the report of the Management Board of XTB S.A. on operations of the Group and the Company for 2022 and the report of the XTB S.A. Capital Group on non-financial information for 2022.

§2

The Resolution shall come into force on the day it has been passed.

Justification to the draft resolution:

In accordance with Article 395 of the KSH, the subject matter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders should be, among other things, review and approval of the report of the Company's Management Board on the Company's activities and the report of the Company's Management Board on the activities of the Company's capital group.

======================================================================

Ad. 6 of the agenda

Resolution No. …./2023

of the Annual General Meeting

of XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw

dated 30 June 2023

(draft)

on approval of the Company's separate financial statement for 2023

§1

Annual General Meeting, after reviewing of the Company's separate financial statement (Standalone Annual Report) for 2022, hereby approves the Company's separate financial statement (Standalone Annual Report) for 2022 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, consisting of:

  • comprehensive income statement for the period of 1 January 2022 - 31 December 2022 which shows net profit in the amount of PLN 761 564 thousand,
  • statement of financial position on 31 December 2022, with total assets of and total liabilities and equity of PLN 3 913 277 thousand,
  • statement of changes in equity for the financial year 1 January 2022 - 31 December 2022 presenting increase of the equity capital in the amount of PLN 585 944 thousand,
  • cash flow statement which presents increase of the cash funds between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 by the net amount of PLN 579 315 thousand,
  • additional explanatory notes to the financial statements and other explanatory notes.

§2

The Resolution shall come into force on the day it has been passed.

Justification to the draft resolution:

Pursuant to Article 395 of the KSH, the subject of the Annual General Meeting should be the review and approval of the Company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group.

======================================================================

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:05:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
