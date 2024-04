XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This English language translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 13 dated 22 April 2024 has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. XTB, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

CURRENT REPORT NO 13/2024

Warsaw, 22 April 2024

Purchase of own shares by the company

The Management Board of XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("XTB", "the Company"), with reference to the information provided in Current Report No. 12/2024 of 12 April 2024 on the commencement of the buyback of the Company's own shares, announces that, as part of the implementation of the buyback of the Company's own shares in order to fulfil the obligations arising from the Company's incentive programme, pursuant to the authorisation contained in Resolution No. 4 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A. of 12 April 2024. In accordance with the "Resolution", Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A. purchased a total of 129 732 of the Company's own shares for the account of XTB on 12-19 April 2024 at an average price of PLN 59,65 per share, as shown in Appendices 1 and 2 to this report. These shares represent 0,11% of the Company's share capital and entitle to 129 732 votes at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, representing 0,11% of the total number of votes.

As the funds earmarked for the share buy-back have been used, the share buy-back has been terminated.

Legal basis:

Other regulations.