XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

This English language translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 14 dated 32 April 2024 has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. XTB, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

CURRENT REPORT NO 14/2024

Warsaw, 23 April 2024

Proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of the profit for the year 2023

The Management Board of XTB S.A. ("the Company", "XTB") announces that on 23 April 2024 it adopted a resolution by which it in accordance with which it recommends to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to distribute the net profit for the year 2023 in the amount of PLN 787 135 881,94 as follows:

by paying a dividend of PLN 590 197 640,02, i.e. PLN 5,02 per share, by retaining the remaining part of the profit in the amount of PLN 196 938 241,92 at the disposal of the Company and allocating it to the capital reserve.

The Management Board of XTB proposes a dividend record date of 5 June 2024 and a dividend payment date of 20 June 2024.

The recommendation of the Company's Management Board is in line with XTB's dividend policy, which provides for recommending to the General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of dividends in the amount of 50-100% of the Company's standalone net profit for a given financial year, taking into account factors such as the need to ensure an adequate level of the Company's capital adequacy ratios and the capital necessary for the Group's development, as well as the guidelines issued by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority.

Legal basis:

Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.