XTB S A : CR no. 15/2022 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2022

XTB S.A. (joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580) DISCLAIMER This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 15 dated 26 July 2022 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757). This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail. CURRENT REPORT NO. 15/2022 Warsaw, 26 July 2022 Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half 2022 The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 26 July 2022 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2022 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report. The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I half of 2022 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2022, publication of which was planned for 19 August 2022. Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.

Appendix to the current report No. 15/2022 dated 26 July 2022 Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2022 XTB S.A.

XTB S.A. APPENDIX TO CR NO. 15/2022 www.xtb.pl 2

XTB S.A. APPENDIX TO CR NO. 15/2022 Selected consolidated financial data (in PLN'000) THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Total operating income 396 410 439 804 836 214 241 999 Total operating expenses (136 241) (131 036) (267 277) (163 286) Profit (loss) on operating activities (EBIT) 260 169 308 768 568 937 78 713 Finance income 16 294 1 437 17 731 660 Finance costs 1 046 (1 558) (512) (1 350) Profit (loss) before tax 277 509 308 647 586 156 78 023 Income tax (50 166) (56 008) (106 174) (13 017) Net profit (loss) 227 343 252 639 479 982 65 006 (in PLN'000) AS AT 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 Own cash 995 777 937 314 589 392 621 809 Own cash + bonds 1 342 918 1 271 573 921 318 768 008 Equity 1 221 886 1 169 316 915 560 741 613 Selected consolidated operating data (KPI) THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 New clients1 45 697 55 333 101 030 107 854 Clients in total 525 287 481 931 525 287 352 946 Number of active clients2 149 922 149 726 190 088 133 415 Average number of active clients3 149 922 149 726 149 824 105 005 Net deposits (in PLN'000)4 844 614 1 104 974 1 949 588 1 601 970 Average operating income per active client 2,6 2,9 5,6 2,3 (in PLN'000)5 Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots6 1 489 917 1 560 739 3 050 656 1 986 689 Profitability per lot (in PLN)7 266 282 274 122 Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal 539 673 631 255 1 170 928 752 604 value (in USD'000000) Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in 168 167 167 85 CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)8 Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000) 771 1 166 1 937 2 454 1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods. 2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods. 3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months. 4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period. 5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months. 6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share. 7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots. 8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000). www.xtb.pl 3