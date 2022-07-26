Log in
    XTB   PLXTRDM00011

XTB S.A.

(XTB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:03 2022-07-26 am EDT
22.78 PLN   +3.08%
XTB S A : CR no. 15/2022 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2022
PU
XTB S A : CR no. 12/2022 – Appointment of the Management Board for new term of office
PU
XTB S A : CR no. 10/2022 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2022
PU
XTB S A : CR no. 15/2022 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2022

07/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 15 dated 26 July 2022 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 15/2022

Warsaw, 26 July 2022

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half 2022

The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 26 July 2022 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2022 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I half of 2022 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2022, publication of which was planned for 19 August 2022.

Legal basis:

Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.

Appendix to the current report

No. 15/2022 dated 26 July 2022

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2022

XTB S.A.

XTB S.A.

APPENDIX TO CR NO. 15/2022

www.xtb.pl

2

XTB S.A.

APPENDIX TO CR NO. 15/2022

Selected consolidated financial data

(in PLN'000)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

Total operating income

396 410

439 804

836 214

241 999

Total operating expenses

(136 241)

(131 036)

(267 277)

(163 286)

Profit (loss) on operating activities (EBIT)

260 169

308 768

568 937

78 713

Finance income

16 294

1 437

17 731

660

Finance costs

1 046

(1 558)

(512)

(1 350)

Profit (loss) before tax

277 509

308 647

586 156

78 023

Income tax

(50 166)

(56 008)

(106 174)

(13 017)

Net profit (loss)

227 343

252 639

479 982

65 006

(in PLN'000)

AS AT

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

Own cash

995 777

937 314

589 392

621 809

Own cash + bonds

1 342 918

1 271 573

921 318

768 008

Equity

1 221 886

1 169 316

915 560

741 613

Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

New clients1

45 697

55 333

101 030

107 854

Clients in total

525 287

481 931

525 287

352 946

Number of active clients2

149 922

149 726

190 088

133 415

Average number of active clients3

149 922

149 726

149 824

105 005

Net deposits (in PLN'000)4

844 614

1 104 974

1 949 588

1 601 970

Average operating income per active client

2,6

2,9

5,6

2,3

(in PLN'000)5

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots6

1 489 917

1 560 739

3 050 656

1 986 689

Profitability per lot (in PLN)7

266

282

274

122

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal

539 673

631 255

1 170 928

752 604

value (in USD'000000)

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in

168

167

167

85

CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)8

Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000)

771

1 166

1 937

2 454

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.

2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods.

3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.

5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.

7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).

www.xtb.pl

3

XTB S.A.

APPENDIX TO CR NO. 15/2022

Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results

In the first half of 2022 XTB reported a consolidated net profit PLN 480,0 million compared to PLN 65,0 million a year earlier. This is an increase by PLN 415,0 million, i.e. by 638,4% y/y. Consolidated revenue amounted to PLN 836,2 million (H1 2021: PLN 242,0 million), and operating expenses amounted to PLN 267,3 million (H1 2021: PLN 163,3 million). During the period, the average number of active clients increased by 44,8 thousand clients, which means an increase by 42,7% y/y.

Revenues

In the first half of 2022, the Group's revenues increased by 245,5% y/y, from PLN 242,0 million to PLN 836,2 million. Significant factors determining their level were high volatility in the financial and commodity markets and the constantly growing average number of active clients (increase by 42,7% y/y), connected with their high transaction activity expressed in the number of contracts concluded in lots. As a consequence, transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 3 050,6 thousand lots (H1 2021: 1 986,7 thousands lots), and the profitability by 125,0%, from PLN 122 to PLN 274.

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

30.12.2020

30.09.2020

Total operating income

(in PLN'000)

396 410

439 804

183 567

200 029

55 302

186 697

139 962

139 630

Transaction volume in CFD

instruments in lots1

1 489 917

1 560 739

1 073 549

1 044 329

871 300

1 115 389

800 935

760 373

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

266

282

171

192

63

167

175

184

Transaction volume in CFD

instruments in nominal value

(in USD'000000)

539 673

631 255

482 097

502 650

366 257

386 347

292 000

275 144

Profitability for 1 million USD

transaction volume in CFD

instruments in nominal value

(in USD)3

168

167

94

102

40

127

126

135

1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.

2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

3) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).

XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the first half of 2022 the Group acquired 101 030 new clients compared to 107 854 a year earlier, which means a slight decrease by 6,3% mainly due to high base from the first quarter of 2021. In the reporting period, the number of active clients was record high. It increased by 42,5% y/y., i.e. from 133 415 to 190 088.

PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

30.09.2020

New clients1

45 697

55 333

42 760

38 573

40 623

67 231

38 413

21 178

Average number of active clients2

149 824

149 726

112 015

106 961

105 005

103 446

58 069

53 309

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.

2) The average quarterly number of clients respectively for 6 and 3 months of 2022 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2021 and 12 and 9 months of 2020.

www.xtb.pl

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
