CURRENT REPORT NO. 19/2023

Warsaw, 26 July 2023

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half 2023

The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 26 July 2023 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2023 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I half of 2023 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2023, publication of which was planned for 18 August 2023.

Appendix to the current report

No. 19/2023 dated 26 July 2023

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2023

Selected consolidated financial data

(in PLN'000)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2023

31.03.2023

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

Total operating income

287 245

531 607

818 852

836 214

Total operating expenses

(157 377)

(184 219)

(341 596)

(267 786)

Profit on operating activities (EBIT)

129 868

347 388

477 256

568 428

Finance income

26 430

27 400

53 830

17 731

Finance costs

(11 260)

(7 776)

(19 036)

(512)

Profit before tax

145 038

367 012

512 050

585 647

Income tax

(26 855)

(64 198)

(91 053)

(106 077)

Net profit

118 183

302 814

420 997

479 570

(in PLN'000)

AS AT

30.06.2023

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

30.06.2022

Own cash

1 651 053

1 535 160

1 222 499

995 777

Own cash + bonds

2 030 935

1 906 612

1 584 573

1 342 918

Equity

1 352 880

1 808 373

1 506 069

1 221 474

Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2023

31.03.2023

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

New clients1

62 994

104 206

167 200

101 030

Clients in total

762 624

703 928

762 624

525 287

Number of active clients2

204 213

215 703

274 450

190 088

Average number of active clients3

204 213

215 703

209 958

149 824

Net deposits (in PLN'000)4

776 122

1 025 147

1 801 268

1 949 588

Average operating income per active client

1,4

2,5

3,9

5,6

(in PLN'000)5

Transaction volume in CFD instruments

1 770 385

1 845 160

3 615 545

3 050 656

in lots6

Profitability per lot (in PLN)7

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)8

162

288

226

274

547 088

596 645

1 143 732

1 170 928

126

204

168

167

Turnover of shares in nominal value

1 034

1 091

2 125

1 937

(in USD'000000)

Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results

In the first half of 2023, XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 421,0 million compared to PLN 479,6 million a year earlier. Consolidated revenues amounted to PLN 818,9 million (H1 2022: PLN 836,2 million), and operating expenses amounted to PLN 341,6 million (H1 2022: PLN 267,8 million). During the period, the Group acquired a record 167,2 thousand new clients, while the number of active clients increased by 44,4% y/y from 190,1 thousand to 274,5 thousand.

Revenues

In the first half of 2023, the Group's revenue decreased by 2,1% y/y, from PLN 836,2 million to PLN 818,9 million. Contributing to this decline was a lower profitability per lot of PLN 48, amounting to PLN 226 (H1 2022: PLN 274). This decrease is mainly the results of lower volatility in the financial and commodity markets in Q2 2023, compensated in part by the constantly increasing number of new clients (increase by 65,5% y/y), combined with their high transactional activity expressed in the number of CFD contracts concluded in lots. Consequently, trading in derivatives amounted to 3 615,5 thousand lots (H1 2022: 3 050,7 thousand lots).

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.06.2023 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 30.09.2022 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021

Total operating income (in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)3

287 245

531 607

216 746

391 289

396 410

439 804

183 567

200 029

1 770 385

1 845 160

1 720 381

1 594 606

1 489 917

1 560 739

1 073 549

1 044 329

162

288

126

245

266

282

171

192

547 088

596 6459

548 781

539 879

539 673

631 255

482 097

502 650

126

204

87

152

168

167

94

102

XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the first half of 2023, the Group recorded another record in this area by acquiring 167 200 new clients compared to 101 030 a year earlier, an increase of 65,5%. Analogous to the number of new clients, the number of active clients was also a record. This rose from 190 088 to 274 450, i.e. an increase of 44,4% y/y.

