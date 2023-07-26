XTB S.A.
DISCLAIMER
This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 19 dated 26 July 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.
CURRENT REPORT NO. 19/2023
Warsaw, 26 July 2023
Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half 2023
The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 26 July 2023 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2023 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.
The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I half of 2023 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I half of 2023, publication of which was planned for 18 August 2023.
Legal basis:
Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.
Appendix to the current report
No. 19/2023 dated 26 July 2023
Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2023
Selected consolidated financial data
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30.06.2023
31.03.2023
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
Total operating income
287 245
531 607
818 852
836 214
Total operating expenses
(157 377)
(184 219)
(341 596)
(267 786)
Profit on operating activities (EBIT)
129 868
347 388
477 256
568 428
Finance income
26 430
27 400
53 830
17 731
Finance costs
(11 260)
(7 776)
(19 036)
(512)
Profit before tax
145 038
367 012
512 050
585 647
Income tax
(26 855)
(64 198)
(91 053)
(106 077)
Net profit
118 183
302 814
420 997
479 570
(in PLN'000)
AS AT
30.06.2023
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
30.06.2022
Own cash
1 651 053
1 535 160
1 222 499
995 777
Own cash + bonds
2 030 935
1 906 612
1 584 573
1 342 918
Equity
1 352 880
1 808 373
1 506 069
1 221 474
Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30.06.2023
31.03.2023
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
New clients1
62 994
104 206
167 200
101 030
Clients in total
762 624
703 928
762 624
525 287
Number of active clients2
204 213
215 703
274 450
190 088
Average number of active clients3
204 213
215 703
209 958
149 824
Net deposits (in PLN'000)4
776 122
1 025 147
1 801 268
1 949 588
Average operating income per active client
1,4
2,5
3,9
5,6
(in PLN'000)5
Transaction volume in CFD instruments
1 770 385
1 845 160
3 615 545
3 050 656
in lots6
Profitability per lot (in PLN)7
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)
Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)8
162
288
226
274
547 088
596 645
1 143 732
1 170 928
126
204
168
167
Turnover of shares in nominal value
1 034
1 091
2 125
1 937
(in USD'000000)
1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.
2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods.
3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.
5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.
7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).
Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results
In the first half of 2023, XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 421,0 million compared to PLN 479,6 million a year earlier. Consolidated revenues amounted to PLN 818,9 million (H1 2022: PLN 836,2 million), and operating expenses amounted to PLN 341,6 million (H1 2022: PLN 267,8 million). During the period, the Group acquired a record 167,2 thousand new clients, while the number of active clients increased by 44,4% y/y from 190,1 thousand to 274,5 thousand.
Revenues
In the first half of 2023, the Group's revenue decreased by 2,1% y/y, from PLN 836,2 million to PLN 818,9 million. Contributing to this decline was a lower profitability per lot of PLN 48, amounting to PLN 226 (H1 2022: PLN 274). This decrease is mainly the results of lower volatility in the financial and commodity markets in Q2 2023, compensated in part by the constantly increasing number of new clients (increase by 65,5% y/y), combined with their high transactional activity expressed in the number of CFD contracts concluded in lots. Consequently, trading in derivatives amounted to 3 615,5 thousand lots (H1 2022: 3 050,7 thousand lots).
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30.06.2023 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 30.09.2022 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021
Total operating income (in PLN'000)
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1
Profitability per lot (in PLN)2
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)
Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD)3
287 245
531 607
216 746
391 289
396 410
439 804
183 567
200 029
1 770 385
1 845 160
1 720 381
1 594 606
1 489 917
1 560 739
1 073 549
1 044 329
162
288
126
245
266
282
171
192
547 088
596 6459
548 781
539 879
539 673
631 255
482 097
502 650
126
204
87
152
168
167
94
102
1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. Presented value does not include CFD turnover on shares and ETFs, where 1 lot equals 1 share.
2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
3) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).
XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the first half of 2023, the Group recorded another record in this area by acquiring 167 200 new clients compared to 101 030 a year earlier, an increase of 65,5%. Analogous to the number of new clients, the number of active clients was also a record. This rose from 190 088 to 274 450, i.e. an increase of 44,4% y/y.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
