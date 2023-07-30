XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 20 dated 28 July 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 20/2023

Warsaw, 28 July 2023

Information on the draft resolution for the Extraordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A. convened for 31 July 2023

In reference to current report No. 18/2023 on draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A. convened for 31 July 2023 ("EGM"), including in particular points 3 and 4 of the justification to the draft resolution providing for an increase in the share capital through the issue of new shares to be offered to persons whose professional activities have a significant impact on the Company's risk profile ("Eligible Persons") and in connection with the closing of the trading session on 28 July 2023, the Management Board of XTB S.A. ("the Company") announces that the Number of New Issue Shares to be offered to the Eligible Persons in accordance with the explanatory memorandum to the aforementioned draft resolution will amount to 185 616.

In view of the above, the Company announces that the draft resolution of the EGM on increasing the share capital through the issue of new shares will provide for an increase in the Company's share capital by PLN 9 280,80 through the issue of 185 616 Series B ordinary bearer shares of the Company, with a nominal value of PLN 0,05.

The final decision on the increase of the Company's share capital will be taken by the EGM.

Legal basis:

Article 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information.