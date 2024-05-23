XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

This English language translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 16 dated 25 April 2024 has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. XTB, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

CURRENT REPORT NO 26/2024

Warsaw, 23 May 2024

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.

Pursuant to article 70 point 3 of the Act on Public Offering and the Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and Public Companies, the Management Board of XTB S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that the only shareholder holding at least 5% of the number of votes at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on 23 May 2024 (the "OGM") was XX ZW Investment Group S.A., with its registered office in Luxembourg, which held 59.872.869 shares at the OGM, corresponding to 59.872.869 votes, representing 87,23% of the votes cast at the EGM and 50,93% of the total number of votes in the Company.

Legal basis:

Article 70 point 3 of the Act on Public Offering - General Shareholders' Meeting the list exceeding 5%.