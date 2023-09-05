XTB S.A.
(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)
This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 27 dated 5 September 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
This document is for informational purposes only.
CURRENT REPORT NO. 27/2023
Warsaw, 5 September 2023
Information about transaction on the Company's shares
The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Company") hereby announces that on 5 September 2023, the Company received from Mr. Andrzej Przybylski, Member of the Management Board of XTB S.A. a notification prepared pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR Regulations.
The notification is attached to this current report.
Legal basis:
Article 19 section 3 MAR - information on transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
Powiadomienie o transakcji/transakcjach*, o którym mowa
w art. 19 ust. 1 rozporządzenia MAR
1
Dane osoby pełniącej obowiązki zarządcze / osoby blisko z nią związanej
a)
Nazwa/Nazwisko
Andrzej Przybylski
2
Powód powiadomienia
a)
Stanowisko/status
Członek Zarządu XTB S.A.
b)
Powiadomienie pierwotne / zmiana
Powiadomienie pierwotne
3
Dane emitenta, uczestnika rynku uprawnień do emisji, platformy aukcyjnej, prowadzącego
aukcje lub monitorującego aukcje
a)
Nazwa
XTB SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
b)
LEI
259400AVUPSABLEXNT19
4
Szczegółowe informacje dotyczące transakcji: rubrykę tę należy wypełnić dla (i) każdego
rodzaju instrumentu; (ii) każdego rodzaju transakcji; (iii) każdej daty; oraz (iv) każdego
miejsca, w którym przeprowadzono transakcje
a)
Opis instrumentu finansowego,
Akcje
rodzaj instrumentu
BRAK
Kod identyfikacyjny
b)
Rodzaj transakcji
Subskrypcja prywatna akcji nowej emisji serii B w ramach
realizacji programu motywacyjnego
c)
Cena i wolumen
Cena
Wolumen
0,05 PLN
5547
d)
Informacje zbiorcze
-
Łączny wolumen
5547
-
Cena
0,05 PLN
e)
Data transakcji
2023-09-05
f)
Miejsce transakcji
Poza systemem obrotu
* Niepotrzebne skreślić
Strona 1 z 1
