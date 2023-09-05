XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 27 dated 5 September 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 27/2023

Warsaw, 5 September 2023

Information about transaction on the Company's shares

The Management Board of the XTB S.A (the "Company") hereby announces that on 5 September 2023, the Company received from Mr. Andrzej Przybylski, Member of the Management Board of XTB S.A. a notification prepared pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR Regulations.

The notification is attached to this current report.

Legal basis:

Article 19 section 3 MAR - information on transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.