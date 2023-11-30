XTEK Limited is an international defense industry company. The Company's Ballistics Division (HighCom) is focused on designing, manufacturing, and supplying global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers with advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions for body armor, ballistic helmets, and composite armor structures. Its Technology Division is focused on manufacturing and supplying global defense and security agencies with Australian-made and globally sourced Systems-UAVs and UGVs solutions; Sensors-Detection & Optical Payloads; Software-3D Mapping & Modelling SW & Tactical Situational Awareness SW; and Support-Systems Integrations, Training & Service Support. Its Columbus Manufacturing Centre (CMC) is a 35,000 square feet advanced ballistics manufacturing and distribution facility. Its XTclave process creates ultra-light high-performance hard armor plates and advanced ballistic helmets. Its XTatlas software applications include Scout and AirWolf.