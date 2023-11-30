Effective November 30, 2023, XTEK Limited will change its name to HighCom Limited.
XTEK Limited will Change its Name to HighCom Limited
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.4400 AUD
|+1.15%
|-1.12%
|-27.87%
|06:00am
Effective November 30, 2023, XTEK Limited will change its name to HighCom Limited.
|XTEK's HighCom Armor Solutions Secures AU$2.8 Million Order for Ballistic Armor
|MT
|XTEK Secures AU$1.6 Million for Ballistic Armor Products
|MT
|Xtek's XTclave Technology to be Relocated to Columbus' HighCom Facility
|MT
|XTEK Subsidiary Secures AU$2 Million Order for Body Armor Products
|MT
|XTEK Signs New Multi-Year SUAS Support Contract with Australian Department of Defence; Shares Jump 14%
|MT
|Australian Shares Rebound on Hopes of RBA Rate Hike Pause
|MT
|XTEK Secures AU$3.2 Million Order
|MT
|XTEK Completes Delivery of AU$3 Million Ballistic Armor Order
|MT
|XTEK Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Xtek Upgrades Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Forecast; Shares Rise 4%
|MT
|Xtek Limited Updates Earnings Forecast for the Year 2023
|CI
|XTEK Completes Order for Australian Department of Defense; Shares Fall 4%
|MT
|XTEK Delivers Ballistic Helmets for Testing in India
|MT
|XTEK Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|XTEK Limited Receives $0.8 Million in New Defence Funding Grant
|CI
|Xtek Establishes New Poland Sales and Distribution Office
|MT
|Xtek Limited Highcom Opens New Poland Sales&Distribution Office
|CI
|Fed's Rate Hike Slowdown Signal Sends Australian Shares to Nearly Seven-Month High
|MT
|XTEK Secures AU$27 Million Drone Order from Australia's Defense Department; Shares Jump 12%
|MT
|XTEK Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
|XTEK Limited Receives Defence New SUAS Order
|CI
|XTEK Ships $2.4 Million Order from US Federal Agency Customer; Shares Gain 3%
|MT
|XTEK Limited Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-27.87%
|30 M $
|-19.79%
|115 B $
|-8.53%
|111 B $
|-14.33%
|70 885 M $
|-1.32%
|66 800 M $
|+20.91%
|40 367 M $
|-9.39%
|35 842 M $
|+182.62%
|27 403 M $
|+84.58%
|18 351 M $
|+36.12%
|17 015 M $