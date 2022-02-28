XTEK : Market Update for H1 FY22

XTEK Group is an ASX listed international Defence Industry advanced manufacturing and technology business.
The Group is comprised of XTEK Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary HighCom Armor Inc. (US) and operates as
two distinct divisions - Ballistics Division & Technology Division.
Ballistics Division
Focused on designing, manufacturing, and supplying global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers with world-class, advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions under our HighCom Armor global brand for:
Body Armour
Ballistic Helmets
Composite Structures
Technology Division
Focused on manufacturing and supplying global Defence and Security Agencies with world-leadingAustralian-made and globally sourced:
Systems - UAVs & UGVs solutions
Sensors - Chemical & Virus Detection
Software - 3D Mapping & Modelling SW
Tactical Targeting SW
Support - System Integration, Training, & Service Support
Restructure of Business Operations - Following strategic review to completion, very well progressed
New CEO Appointed - Executing on restructure and turn around plan with new high energy team
Focus on Sales - Key business development appointments made in Ballistics and Technology divisions, growing opportunity pipeline being pursued
Cost Savings - Achieved annualised OPEX cost savings of circa $3m. Expecting benefit of at least $1.4m flow through in H2 FY22
Financial Result:
Revenue of $11.52m vs $12.40m pcp.
Gross Margin of 27% vs 26% pcp
Loss for the period $6.83m vs $3.54m pcp. (Includes non-cash impairment of $2.48m and redundancies costs $330k)
Cash as at 31 Dec 21 of $4.49m
H1 FY2022 HIGHLIGHTS
3
BALLISTICS DIVISION UPDATE
Ballistics Division
Division Headquarters located at HighCom Armor Inc. Columbus, OH, USA
BALLISTICS DIVISION
Overview
Production facilities:
Columbus Manufacturing Centre (CMC), OH, USA
Adelaide Manufacturing Centre (AMC), SA, Australia
Focused on designing, manufacturing, and supplying global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers with world-class, advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions encompassing:
Body Armour
Ballistic Helmets
Composite Structures
5
