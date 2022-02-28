Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  XTEK Limited
  News
  Summary
    XTE   AU000000XTE7

XTEK LIMITED

(XTE)
  Report
02/22 06:08:52 pm
0.195 AUD   +8.33%
05:46pXTEK : Market Update for H1 FY22
PU
02/27XTEK Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22XTEK Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XTEK : Market Update for H1 FY22

XTEK : Market Update for H1 FY22

02/28/2022
XTEK LTD H1FY2022 UPDATE

1 MARCH 2022

PRESENTED BY: SCOTT BASHAM

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

XTEK GROUP

XTEK Limited

XTEK Group is an ASX listed international Defence Industry advanced manufacturing and technology business.

The Group is comprised of XTEK Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary HighCom Armor Inc. (US) and operates as

two distinct divisions - Ballistics Division & Technology Division.

Ballistics Division

Focused on designing, manufacturing, and supplying global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers with world-class, advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions under our HighCom Armor global brand for:

  • Body Armour
  • Ballistic Helmets
  • Composite Structures

Technology Division

Focused on manufacturing and supplying global Defence and Security Agencies with world-leadingAustralian-made and globally sourced:

  • Systems - UAVs & UGVs solutions
  • Sensors - Chemical & Virus Detection
  • Software - 3D Mapping & Modelling SW
    • Tactical Targeting SW
  • Support - System Integration, Training, & Service Support

2

50%

50%

42%

58%

  • Restructure of Business Operations - Following strategic review to completion, very well progressed
  • New CEO Appointed - Executing on restructure and turn around plan with new high energy team
  • Focus on Sales - Key business development appointments made in Ballistics and Technology divisions, growing opportunity pipeline being pursued
  • Cost Savings - Achieved annualised OPEX cost savings of circa $3m. Expecting benefit of at least $1.4m flow through in H2 FY22
  • Financial Result:
    • Revenue of $11.52m vs $12.40m pcp.
    • Gross Margin of 27% vs 26% pcp
    • Loss for the period $6.83m vs $3.54m pcp. (Includes non-cash impairment of $2.48m and redundancies costs $330k)
    • Cash as at 31 Dec 21 of $4.49m

H1 FY2022 HIGHLIGHTS

3

BALLISTICS DIVISION UPDATE

Ballistics Division

Division Headquarters located at HighCom Armor Inc. Columbus, OH, USA

BALLISTICS DIVISION

Overview

Production facilities:

Columbus Manufacturing Centre (CMC), OH, USA

Adelaide Manufacturing Centre (AMC), SA, Australia

Focused on designing, manufacturing, and supplying global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers with world-class, advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions encompassing:

use

Body Armour

Ballistic Helmets

Composite Structures

ersonal

5

Financials
Sales 2021 28,3 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2021 -3,97 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net cash 2021 1,50 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart XTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
XTEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Basham Chief Executive Officer
David Brooking Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Daniel Boettcher Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher M. Fullerton Non-Executive Director
Christopher Maurice Pyne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XTEK LIMITED-26.67%12
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.01%145 721
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.22%111 515
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.84%63 950
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.36%63 188
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.51%45 821