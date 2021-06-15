Xtep International : China, Hong Kong stocks drop as Sino-G7 tensions weigh

* SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -1.2%, HSI -0.8%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -8.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 1.8%
* FTSE China A50 -1.5%
SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured
investor sentiment after G7 leaders called for Hong Kong to keep
a high degree of autonomy.
** The CSI300 index was down 1.2% at 5,164.45
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,557.33 points.
** China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group
of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues
as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and
urged the grouping to stop slandering China.
** NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents
"systemic challenges," taking a forceful stance towards Beijing
in a communique at Joe Biden's first summit with an alliance
that Donald Trump openly disparaged.
** Among the worst performing sectors, the CSI300 Real
Estate Index and the CSI A-share resource
industries slumped 2.4% and 2.9%, respectively.
** Shares of developers retreated after state media warned
speculators that China's housing prices would inevitably enter a
cycle of slow growth.
** This round of real-estate regulations have entered into
an in-depth stage and the (market) would be dampened to some
extent for the short term, the China Real Estate Business said
in an article titled "It's time for house speculators to give up
illusions".
** Money inflows from institutional investors had been
limited in the past weeks, while foreign inflows via the Stock
Connect slowed, CITIC Securities noted in a report.
** Investors via the Stock Connect linking mainalnd and Hong
Kong sold a net 3.8 billion yuan ($593.38 million) worth of
A-shares on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 28,622.75
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.9% to 10,657.23.
** Shares of Chinese sportswear group Xtep International
Holdings shot up to a record high on bond issue plan.
($1 = 6.4040 Chinese yuan)
