  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Xtep International Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1368   KYG982771092

XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1368)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xtep International : China, Hong Kong stocks drop as Sino-G7 tensions weigh

06/15/2021 | 01:46am EDT
* SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -1.2%, HSI -0.8%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -8.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.8%

* FTSE China A50 -1.5%

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy.

** The CSI300 index was down 1.2% at 5,164.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,557.33 points.

** China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

** NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents "systemic challenges," taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at Joe Biden's first summit with an alliance that Donald Trump openly disparaged.

** Among the worst performing sectors, the CSI300 Real Estate Index and the CSI A-share resource industries slumped 2.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

** Shares of developers retreated after state media warned speculators that China's housing prices would inevitably enter a cycle of slow growth.

** This round of real-estate regulations have entered into an in-depth stage and the (market) would be dampened to some extent for the short term, the China Real Estate Business said in an article titled "It's time for house speculators to give up illusions".

** Money inflows from institutional investors had been limited in the past weeks, while foreign inflows via the Stock Connect slowed, CITIC Securities noted in a report.

** Investors via the Stock Connect linking mainalnd and Hong Kong sold a net 3.8 billion yuan ($593.38 million) worth of A-shares on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 28,622.75 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.9% to 10,657.23.

** Shares of Chinese sportswear group Xtep International Holdings shot up to a record high on bond issue plan. ($1 = 6.4040 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 372 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net income 2021 694 M 108 M 108 M
Net cash 2021 1 691 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 18 925 M 2 958 M 2 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xtep International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,85 CNY
Last Close Price 7,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 6,76%
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shui Po Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lo Bun Yeung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wee Seng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Xiao Bao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Chee Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED129.46%2 958
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.65%407 225
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL35.97%151 525
ESSILORLUXOTTICA16.42%78 610
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA43.11%72 809
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED28.89%55 178