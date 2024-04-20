XTGlobal Infotech Limited announced that Ms. Shikha Gangrade has submitted her resignation from the post of company secretary and compliance officer of the company with effect from closing of working hours of 23 April 2024.
XTGlobal Infotech Limited
Equities
XTGLOBAL
INE547B01028
IT Services & Consulting
