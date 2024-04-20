XTGlobal Infotech Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an information technology (IT) service and digital transformation provider that catalyzes global businesses across industries to accelerate their digital transformation. The Company helps other companies to meet today's challenges through its comprehensive suite of in-demand technology solutions, including cloud migration, low-code app development, robotic process automation, and advanced data analytics. The Company specializes in accounts payable (AP) automation and business process outsourcing. The Companyâs Oracle solutions include Oracle Cloud, Oracle On-Premise, Oracle Support Services, Oracle Value Models, Oracle Integrations and Oracle Analytics. The Company helps the client move the clientâs application servers and databases to Oracle Cloud. The Company provides complete services for the full suite of Oracle e-business applications.