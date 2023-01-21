XTL Biopharmaceuticals : Immediate Report of Meeting
01/21/2023 | 02:51pm EST
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHREHOLDERS OF
XTL BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
February 23, 2023, 15:00 p.m. (Israel time)
Please date, sign and mail
your proxy card in the
envelope provided as soon
as possible.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE PROPOSALS FOR THE MEETING
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.
PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE
1. To appoint Somekh Chaikin, Certified Public Accountants in Israel and a member firm of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
2. To re-elect Alexander Rabinovitch to the Company's Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's next Annual Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
3. To re-elect Dr. Jonathan Schapiro to the Company's Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's next Annual Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
4. To re-elect Shlomo Shalev to the Company's Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's next Annual Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
5. To re-elect Doron Turgeman to the Company's Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's next Annual Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
6. To re-elect Dr. Dobroslav Melamed to the Company's Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's next Annual Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
7. To re-elect Ms. Iris Shapira Yalon to hold office as an external director of the Company, commencing on February 23, 2023 for a period of three (3) years, until February 23, 2026.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
2
Are you a controlling shareholder of the Company, or do you have a personal interest in the approval of Mrs. Iris Shapira Yalon's reelection other than a personal interest unrelated to relationships with a controlling shareholder of the Company? Please note: If you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will not be voted for this proposal.
Yes
No
8. To approve that Ms. Iris Shapira Yalon non-executive director, shall receive a grant of 150,000 options as described in the proxy statement.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Are you a controlling shareholder of the Company, or do you have a personal interest in the approval of Mrs. Iris Shapira Yalon's equity remuneration other than a personal interest unrelated to relationships with a controlling shareholder of the Company? Please note: If you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will not be voted for this proposal.
YES
NO
In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Date: ________, 2023
Date_________, 2023
SIGNATURE
SIGNATURE
Please sign exactly as your name appears on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signed is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
