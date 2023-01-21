XTL Biopharmaceuticals : Immediate Report of Meeting

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHREHOLDERS OF

XTL BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

February 23, 2023, 15:00 p.m. (Israel time)

Please date, sign and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" EACH OF THE PROPOSALS FOR THE MEETING

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.

PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. To appoint Somekh Chaikin, Certified Public Accountants in Israel and a member firm of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.