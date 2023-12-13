Official XTM INC. press release

XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (CSE:PAID; QB: XTMIF; FSE:7XT), announces that it has commenced a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$5,000,000 (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (each a “Unit”). Each Unit will consist of (i) one secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$1,000 at a rate of 12% per annum from the date of issuance and shall be convertible at the option of the respective holders thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of US$0.11 per Common Share at any time for a period of 24 months from the initial closing date (the “Initial Closing Date”), and (ii) 1,000 warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase Common Shares upon payment of US$0.11 to the Company for a period of 24 months from the Initial Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for capital expenditures and general corporate and working capital purposes. The proposed Offering is expected to close on or about December 19, 2023, or such later date as the Company may determine (the “Closing”). The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or specific terms of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About XTM

XTM is a Miami and Toronto, Denver and London-based Fintech creator of payment innovations including fully certified and vertically integrated Earned Wage Access through its QRails AnyDay™ product. Founded in the cloud-banking space to further support businesses to inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries, XTM provides on-demand pay for many large brands including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation. XTM continues to innovate with further digital featurization to support businesses to inspire workers to want to work more with shift scheduling and call-outs, staff management, expense management, in-app health and financial wellness; and gamified loyalty programs. XTM's Today Financial™ is in use through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web-portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the United States.

About QRails / AnyDay

QRails Inc. (“QRails”) is a fully owned subsidiary of XTM. A cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor QRails enables payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay™, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the terms, timing and completion of the Offering and the pricing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering; and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including any requisite approval of the CSE.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “schedules”, “prepares”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. All statements that describe the Company’s plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company’s management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein.

The risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release, include, without limitation: the ability of XTM to satisfy the conditions to Closing of the Offering, including obtaining approval of the CSE on a timely basis, or at all; that the Offering may not be completed on the terms and timeline indicated, or at all; that the Company’s use of proceeds of the Offering may differ from those indicated; additional financing requirements; adverse market conditions; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s securities filings.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company’s business contained in the Company’s reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

