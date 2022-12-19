Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. XTM Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAID   CA98388T1021

XTM INC.

(PAID)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:36 2022-12-16 pm EST
0.1100 CAD    0.00%
Summary

XTM Inc. Announces Partnership With BookJane Adding Workforce Management to On-Demand Pay for North America and Europe

12/19/2022 | 08:16am EST
BOOKJANE TO BEGIN OFFERING XTM’S ON-DEMAND PAY TO HEALTHCARE WORKFORCE AND XTM NOW DELIVERS SHIFT MANAGEMENT/CALL OUTS, TIME & ATTENDANCE AND GAMIFICATION TO HOSPITALITY AND PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations specifically for service industries including hospitality, personal care and service staff today announced an exclusive partnership with BookJane to deliver BookJane’s Workforce Management platform to Hospitality and Professional Services Organizations for manufacturing and staffing sectors. This agreement represents the culmination of a multi-month negotiation and includes BookJane’s reciprocal agreement to exclusively offer XTM’s Fintech Platform for on-demand pay to BookJane’s thousands of platform members in the Healthcare industries in Canada, US and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005429/en/

Shift Call Outs for Staff Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Shift Call Outs for Staff Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

BookJane, a recognized leader in automation for workforce management for healthcare, was identified by XTM as a root-partner in further disrupting the service industry staff recruitment, incentivization, efficiencies and sustainability issues plaguing many hospitality, supply chain and staffing businesses. BookJane’s Uber-like staff rating and in-app shift call-outs and bookings along with time and attendance, geo-fencing and document verification, combined with XTM’s on-demand payment model generates ancillary revenue streams for each company in their respective verticals.

XTM and BookJane have multiple joint installations ready to be deployed and the first installation with Breakaway Staffing http://breakawaystaffing.ca/ will roll-out in early Q1 2023.

“BookJane’s product-set enables us to deliver on our mandate to build out our product stack and add increasing value to our clients,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “The programs we are about to roll-out are fully compliant and enable us to increase traction in the U.S. in a meaningful way. Curtis and I are driven, ambitious, aligned and will be presenting our combined solution with confidence that it is the right product, for the right time and market.”

“XTM and BookJane have a natural fit both in User Experience, Culture and our drive for ambitious goals,” said Curtis Khan, CEO, BookJane. “This partnership gives us the ability to scale our platform in new verticals and to continue to help solve the labor efficiencies and the shortage unique to today’s business environment.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator helping businesses disseminate and provide their workers access to earned wages and gratuities instantly. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of employees in restaurants, salons and service positions across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our payment platform is used at no charge by businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency, helps attract and retain a workforce with a bespoke user experience designed specifically for employees, contract staff and workers in restaurants and personal care services.

About BookJane

BookJane, www.bookjane.com is an award-winning business that has been solving for healthcare labour shortage, automation and staff management, driving staff incentivization, retention and rewards since 2016. BookJane’s mission is to help healthcare facilities streamline their workforce management processes so they can focus on what matters most, providing the best possible care to residents and patients.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5,25 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
Net income 2022 -6,83 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart XTM INC.
Duration : Period :
XTM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marilyn Schaffer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Dowdall Chief Financial Officer
Chad Arthur Chief Technology Officer
Veer Siddiqui Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Jessika Cabral Head-Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XTM INC.-71.05%14
FISERV, INC.-5.02%62 601
BLOCK, INC.-61.30%37 385
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-29.89%25 629
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.03%13 368
NEXI S.P.A-47.39%10 234