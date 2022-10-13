Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. XTM Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAID   CA98388T1021

XTM INC.

(PAID)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:40 2022-10-12 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   -2.86%
08:34aXTM Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09/20XTM Launches an Earned Wage Access Rebrand for Its Growing Today™ Membership
BU
09/16XTM to Help Terroir Symposium With EWA Pay-Out
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XTM Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

10/13/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, announces voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the setting of the number of directors at four, the election of all director nominees and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors for the ensuing year.

Effective today, Keith McKenzie and Olga Balanovskaya were elected to as new directors and have joined Marilyn Schaffer and Randy Khalaf, who were re-elected to the board. A detailed biography of each of the directors can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated September 9, 2022 and which is available for download from the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

“We welcome Keith and Olga’s wealth of knowledge and experience to the board and look forward to continuing to grow XTM with our new slate of directors,” said Marilyn Schaffer, the Company’s CEO and re-elected director. “XTM has an exciting future, and we believe this is the best board to propel the Company forward.”

Cameron Chell has resigned from the board after having been a director since XTM went public in 2020. The Company expresses its sincere appreciation to Cam for his contributions to the board and to the Company, and wish him the best in his other and future endeavors.

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XTM INC.
08:34aXTM Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09/20XTM Launches an Earned Wage Access Rebrand for Its Growing Today™ Membership
BU
09/16XTM to Help Terroir Symposium With EWA Pay-Out
MT
09/16Terroir Symposium Selects XTM's Today™ Platform for EWA Pay-Out
BU
09/16Terroir Symposium Selects XTM’s Today™ Platform for EWA Pay-Out
CI
09/15XTM Signs Food Group, Foodtastic With More Than 21 Brands and 712 Locations
BU
08/31XTM Signs New Vertical With Multiple Franchisees of One of the Largest On-Demand Refuse..
BU
08/31XTM, Inc. Signs New Vertical With Multiple Franchisees of One of the Largest On-Demand ..
CI
08/29XTM Files Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Results
BU
08/29XTM Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,06 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
Net income 2022 -7,61 M -5,52 M -5,52 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart XTM INC.
Duration : Period :
XTM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marilyn Schaffer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Dowdall Chief Financial Officer
Cameron Chell Chairman
Chad Arthur Chief Technology Officer
Veer Siddiqui Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XTM INC.-55.26%21
FISERV, INC.-9.72%59 929
BLOCK, INC.-65.24%33 490
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-20.71%29 706
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.38%12 697
NEXI S.P.A-40.26%10 633