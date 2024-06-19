XTM Inc. ("XTM" or the "Corporation") (QB: XTMIF / CSE: PAID / FSE: 7XT) is providing an update to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Corporation’s CEO, Marilyn Schaffer, and the Corporation’s CFO, Swapan Kakumanu, may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Documents"), and the OSC revokes the MCTO.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Corporation has not yet filed the Required Documents, however XTM is working diligently with its auditors and expects that the Required Documents will be filed as soon as possible.

As previously reported, the delay is related to audit procedures and a quality review to support reliance on third party service organizations.

XTM also confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as they remain in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by XTM to remedy the default, particulars of any failure by the Corporation to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of XTM requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation not previously disclosed.

About XTM

XTM with offices in Miami, Toronto, Denver and London is a Fintech creator of payment innovations including fully certified Earned Wage Access through its AnyDay™ product. Founded in the cloud-banking space to further support businesses to inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries, XTM provides on-demand pay for many large brands including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation. QRails is a fully owned subsidiary of XTM. A cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor, QRails enables payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay™, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution. Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited is SAP-certified, QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

