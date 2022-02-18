Xtra Gold Resources : Gold Exploration Drilling Further Confirms Resource Expansion Potential Along Southwest Extension of Zone 2 – Zone 3 Fold Structure, Kibi Gold Project, Ghana

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Xtra-Gold Exploration Drilling Further Confirms Resource Expansion Potential Along Southwest Extension of Zone 2 - Zone 3 Fold Structure, Kibi Gold Project, Ghana Toronto, Ontario - February 18, 2022 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") TSX: XTG; OTCQB: XTGRF, is pleased to announce initial assay results from its current Zone 3 exploration drilling program targeting resource expansion opportunities along the southwestern segment of the over three-kilometre-long Zone 2 - Zone 3 anticlinal fold structure, on the Company's wholly-owned Kibi Gold Project, located in the Kibi - Winneba greenstone belt (the "Kibi Gold Belt"), in Ghana, West Africa. The assay results reported herein correspond to exploration drilling conducted since the late July 2021 database close-out date for the recently published updated Mineral Resource Estimate (see the Company's news release of November 1, 2021). The Kibi Gold Project hosts Indicated Mineral Resources containing 623,700 ounces of gold (13,893,000 tonnes grading 1.40 g/t gold) and additional Inferred Mineral Resources containing 180,700 ounces of gold (5,694,000 tonnes grading 0.96 g/t gold). Assay results reported are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights: Boomerang East Zone 6.0 metres ("m") at 6.19 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including 2.6 m at 13.82 g/t Au, from 52.0 m in hole #KBDD21434

33.5 m at 1.22 g/t Au, including 7.5 m at 3.76 g/t Au, from 31.5 m in hole #KBDD21453

16.5 m at 6.23 g/t Au, including 6.5 m at 13.74 g/t Au, from 1.5 m in hole #KBDD22455

13.5 m at 1.64 g/t Au, including 6.0 m at 3.35 g/t Au, from 0.0 m in #KBDD22458; followed by second interval of 21.0 m at 1.46 g/t Au from 39.0 m, including 11.0 m at 2.49 g/t Au Boomerang West Zone 29.0 m at 1.04 g/t Au, including 4.5 m at 3.27 g/t Au, from 50.0 m in #KBDD21423

6.0 m at 3.12 g/t Au from 9.0 m in hole #KBDD21425 Twin Zone 13.2 m at 1.07 g/t Au from 161.0 m in hole #KBDD21419

4.0 m at 3.53 g/t Au from 157.0 m in hole #KBDD21448

- 2 - James Longshore, President and CEO remarked: "Our ongoing Zone 3 exploration drilling program continues to further delineate multiple mineralization zones along the southwest extension of the Zone 2 - Zone 3 fold structure, spanning over 1,000 m beyond the limits of the currently defined mineral resource. These latest positive drilling results, combined with recent trenching and surface mapping, are transforming our structural understanding of the Zone 3 gold mineralization, as well as further validating our 3D geological modeling. We remain steadfast in our efforts to advance these early-stage gold zones to the resource stage, as well as identifying additional targets in Zone 3, with the goal of driving the next phase of resource growth at the Kibi Gold Project." Today's Kibi Gold Project drill results correspond to the first 44 boreholes (5,898 m) of an ongoing exploration initiative targeting resource expansion opportunities along the southwestern (Zone 3) segment of the over three-kilometre-long Zone 2 - Zone 3 anticlinal fold structure. With the exploration program focussing on follow up drilling of the early-stage Boomerang East, Boomerang West, and Twin Zone (formerly JK East) targets positioned along similar second- order fold hinge structures as the neighbouring Double 19 resource body, and scout drilling of prospective litho-structural gold settings identified by recently completed detailed 3D geological modelling. The present 44 diamond core boreholes were completed by the Company's in-house drilling crews from late July 2021 to mid-January 2022 (#KBDD21415 - #KBDD22458), including: 6 holes (546 m) at Boomerang West, 24 holes (3,473.2 m) on the Twin Zone, 9 holes (1,250 m) at Boomerang East, and 5 scout holes (628.8 m). Exploration significant auriferous intercepts are presented in Table 1 below, with a drill plan (Figure 1) and collar details (Table 2), available at: (Figure 1_Zone 2 - Zone 3 Drill Plan_Feb 18 2022) (Table 2_Drill Collar Info_Feb 18 2022) Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts Zone 3 Resource Expansion Target Generation Program (Kibi Gold Project /July 2021 - January 2022) Hole ID From To Core Length Gold Grams Zone ID / Target (metres) (metres) (metres) Per Tonne KBDD21415 3.0 10.5 7.5 1.46 Boomerang West including 7.5 9.0 1.5 3.80 and 48.0 55.5 7.5 0.45 KBDD21418 0.0 22.5 22.5 0.52 Boomerang West including 19.5 21.0 1.5 2.09 KBDD21419 161.0 174.2 13.2 1.07 Twin Zone and incl. 169.9 171.9 2.0 2.62 KBDD21420 25.5 37.5 12.0 1.04 Boomerang West including 30.0 31.5 1.5 4.37 KBDD21421 57.9 74.0 16.1 0.32 Twin Zone including 57.9 59.3 1.4 1.22

- 3 - KBDD21423 50.0 79.0 29.0 1.04 Boomerang West including 53.0 54.0 1.0 4.43 including 65.5 70.0 4.5 3.27 KBDD21425 9.0 15.0 6.0 3.12 Boomerang West including 10.5 12.0 1.5 4.33 KBDD21427 113.2 114.5 1.3 2.81 Twin Zone KBDD21431 98.1 107.0 8.9 0.78 Twin Zone including 104.7 107.0 2.3 2.54 KBDD21434 52.0 58.0 6.0 6.19 Boomerang East including 53.4 56.0 2.6 13.82 and incl. 55.5 56.0 0.5 51.62 and 97.5 113.0 15.5 0.45 including 108.0 111.0 3.0 1.11 KBDD21436 103.5 110.0 6.5 1.76 Twin Zone KBDD21438 112.0 134.0 22.0 0.60 Boomerang East including 115.2 115.7 0.5 8.82 KBDD21439 104.0 115.7 11.7 0.70 Twin Zone including 105.5 106.0 0.5 4.01 KBDD21441 178.0 188.0 10.0 0.31 Boomerang East including 186.0 187.0 1.0 1.02 KBDD21445 206.5 213.0 6.5 0.47 Twin Zone including 206.5 207.7 1.2 1.47 KBDD21448 157.0 161.0 4.0 3.53 Twin Zone including 157.7 158.4 0.7 6.66 KBDD21450 29.85 45.4 15.55 0.66 Boomerang East including 29.85 34.8 4.95 1.12 KBDD21453 31.5 65.0 33.5 1.22 Boomerang East including 31.5 39.0 7.5 3.76 and incl. 31.5 32.2 0.7 15.62 KBDD22455 1.5 18.0 16.5 6.23 Boomerang East including 10.5 17.0 6.5 13.74 and incl. 10.5 12.0 1.5 36.46 and 46.0 62.0 16.0 0.38 KBDD22458 0.0 13.5 13.5 1.64 Boomerang East including 7.5 13.5 6.0 3.35 and 39.0 60.0 21.0 1.46 including 40.0 51.0 11.0 2.49

- 4 - Notes: Reported intercepts are core-lengths; true width of mineralization is unknown at this time. "Significant" intercepts meet following criteria: 1 m minimum length and mininum metal factor (grade x length) of 3; with minimum 0.3 g/t gold average grade over interval or a minimum metal factor of 5 if interval less than 1 m in length. Intercepts also constrained with a 0.25 g/t gold minimum cut-off grade at top and bottom of intercept, with no upper cut-off applied, and maximum of five (5) consecutive samples of internal dilution (<0.25 g/t gold). All internal intervals above 15 g/t gold indicated. Gold mineralization within the Zone 2 - Zone 3 Mineral Resource footprint area is emplaced along the limbs and hinge of a 1st Order ("F2a"), tight to isoclinal, anticlinal fold structure, with mineralization zones further occupying 2nd Order ("F1") isoclinal fold hinges on a target scale. Mineralization consists predominantly of tensional arrays of auriferous quartz-carbonate veins hosted by folded diorite bodies with an interpreted Belt-type granitoid affinity. Over 20 significant gold occurrences hosted by Belt (Dixcove)- and Basin (Cape Coast)-type granitoids are known in Ghana, with a number constituting significant deposits. These deposits represent a relatively new style of gold mineralization for orogenic gold deposits within the West African Birimian terrain. Belt-typeintrusion-hosted gold deposits include Newmont Mining's Subika deposit at their Ahafo mine and Kinross Mining's Chirano deposit within the Sefwi gold belt, as well as the former Golden Star Resources' Hwini-Butre deposit at the southern extremity of the Ashanti gold belt. At the Boomerang East target, the present drilling helped further traced gold mineralization over an approximately 400 m section across the southeastern limb of the NE-trending Zone 2 - Zone 3 anticlinal fold structure, with the mineralization predominantly being spatially associated with a series of apparent second-order (parasitic) fold structures. Holes #KBDD21450 and #KBDD21453 consisting of a NW-trendingdrill-fan pattern (-50o & -75o), undercutting recently excavated trench #TAD016A designed to test an auriferous quartz vein exposure located along an apparent fold hinge structure, returned mineralized intercepts of m grading 0.66 g/t Au, including 1.12 g/t Au over 4.95 m, from a down-hole of 29.85 m and 33.5 m grading 1.22 g/t Au, including 3.76 g/t Au over 7.5 m, from a down-hole depth of 31.5m, respectively. With the NW-trending #TAD016A trench returning a channel sample intercept grading 1.06 g/t Au over a 16.8 m trench-length, including 5.01 g/t Au over 1.0 m. A second drill-fan pattern collared 25 m northeast to further test the newly define NE-trending fold

hinge structure returned the following mineralized intercepts: 16.5 m grading 6.23 g/t Au, including 13.74 g/t Au over 6.5 m, from a down-hole depth of 1.5 m in #KBDD22455 (-50 o ); and m grading 1.64 g/t Au, including 3.35 g/t Au over 6.0 m and 21.0 m grading 1.46 g/t Au,

including 2.49 g/t Au over 11.0 m, from respective down-hole depths of 0.0 m and 39.0 m in #KBDD22458 (-75 o ). Drilling efforts further to the southeast along the limb of the anticlinal fold structure returned a mineralized intercept highlight of 6.0 m grading 6.19 g/t Au, including 13.82 g/t Au over 2.6 m, from a down-hole depth of 52.0 m in hole #KBDD21434. Mineralized intercept highlights for the present Boomerang West drilling include: 29.0 m grading g/t Au, including 3.27 g/t Au over 4.5 m, from a down-hole of 50.0 m in #KBDD21423; and g/t Au over 6.0 m from a down-hole depth of 9.0 m in #KBDD21425. Gold mineralization at Boomerang West occupies a NE-plunging, tight to isoclinal, anticlinal fold hinge zone. With the mineralization preferentially occurring along the contacts between the stacked granitoid - metasedimentary rock units and/or internally within the fractured granitoid. The present drilling further established the gold mineralization over an approximately 240 m trend-length and 80 m