Xtract One Technologies Inc. is a technology-driven threat detection and security solution company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to provide secure patron access control experiences. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of an integrated, layered, AI-powered threat detection gateway solution. It operates in two segments: Platform and Xtract segment. The Platform segment develops and commercializes an AI-powered threat detection gateway solution. The Xtract segment develops AI solutions for customers. Xtract Oneâs Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. It serves various industries, including arenas and stadiums, ticket venues and attractions, and casinos.