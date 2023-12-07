Xtract One Technologies Inc.
Equities
XTRA
CA98422Q1063
IT Services & Consulting
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.84 CAD
|+2.44%
|+1.20%
|+68.00%
|Dec. 07
|Xtract One Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 28
|Community Health Network Selects Xtract One's SmartGateway System for Weapons Detection Services; Up 4.9%
|MT
Presenter SpeechWilliam Maze (Attendees)Hi, everyone, and welcome to Xtract One's Live First Quarter Earnings Call...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Xtract One Technologies Inc. is a technology-driven threat detection and security solution company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to provide secure patron access control experiences. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of an integrated, layered, AI-powered threat detection gateway solution. It operates in two segments: Platform and Xtract segment. The Platform segment develops and commercializes an AI-powered threat detection gateway solution. The Xtract segment develops AI solutions for customers. Xtract Oneâs Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. It serves various industries, including arenas and stadiums, ticket venues and attractions, and casinos.
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Chiffre d''affaires - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+68.00%
|120 M $
|+25.58%
|211 B $
|+11.00%
|158 B $
|+13.72%
|146 B $
|-3.71%
|95 567 M $
|-2.80%
|73 220 M $
|+30.49%
|60 746 M $
|+128.10%
|57 495 M $
|+27.78%
|43 202 M $
|+22.15%
|35 321 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Xtract One Technologies Inc. - Toronto Stock Exchange
- News Xtract One Technologies Inc.
- Transcript : Xtract One Technologies Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 07, 2023