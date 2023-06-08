Advanced search
    XTRA   CA98422Q1063

XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(XTRA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:52:12 2023-06-08 pm EDT
0.9400 CAD   -2.08%
05:30pXtract One Technologies Brief: Q3 Consolidated revenue was $0.9 million; Loss and comprehensive loss was $3.8 million
MT
05:28pXtract One Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
AQ
06/01Xtract One Technologies to Secure City of Phoenix Court Building
CI
Transcript : Xtract One Technologies Inc. - Special Call

06/08/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
For others to join. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Xtract One's Live Third Quarter Earnings Call for the Fiscal 2023. This is Will Maze with RB Milestone. For those of you who aren't already aware,...


05:30pXtract One Technologies Brief: Q3 Consolidated revenue was..
MT
06/01Xtract One Technologies to Secure City of Phoenix Court Building
CI
05/29Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director
AQ
05/17Xtract One Technologies Selected by Sentara Health for Weapons Detection Services
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 3,62 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net income 2022 -39,7 M -29,7 M -29,7 M
Net cash 2022 5,60 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 59,6x
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Xtract One Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hersh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter van der Gracht Chairman
Nathaniel Couture VP-Operations & Engineering
John Gillies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.92.00%142
ACCENTURE PLC16.56%196 425
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.56%145 160
SIEMENS AG22.23%134 447
IBM-4.62%122 023
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.26%89 429
